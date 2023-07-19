Wildfire summit held in Highlands hailed as “positive step” towards building resilience for future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wildfire summit held in Highlands hailed as “positive step” towards building resilience for future

The event held by Kate Forbes was to learn lessons from recent wildfires and discuss a strategy to future wildfires.

By Ross Hempseed
Kate Forbes hosted a summit to learn lessons from recent wildfires in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson/Balintore Fire Station
Kate Forbes hosted a summit to learn lessons from recent wildfires in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson/Balintore Fire Station

A “positive first step” has been taken to address wildfire awareness and prevention at a summit in the Highlands.

The event hosted by Highland MSP Kate Forbes at Kiltarlity Hall, brought together relevant organisations to discuss how to tackle future wildfires.

These included NatureScot, Forestry and Land Scotland, RSPB Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Mrs Forbes was keen to host the event following the recent wildfires in Cannich and Daviot, which left large areas of the Highlands blackened and scorched.

The aim was to “learn the lessons” the co-ordinated response and implement a strategy for the future.

She said: “We heard some very stark messages about the fact that wildfires are likely to get more intense, longer and more frequent unless action is taken and that is quite concerning.”

Kate Forbes speaking at a wildfire summit in the Highlands
Highland MSP Kate Forbes hosted a summit on wildfires in Kiltarlity.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘We want to make sure our communities are safe’

Bruce Farquharson, head of training at SFRS, echoed those concerns that climate change was a major factor in the increase in wildfires.

He said: “What we are seeing is an elongated growing spell for the fuel/vegetation, so warmer wetter winters and hotter drier summers equals more fuel growing, drying out, and so there is more stuff to burn, making the fires much more extreme and harder to deal with.

“The number of fires isn’t necessarily increasing, but the size and severity definitely is.”

Bruce Farquharson speaking at the wildfire summit
SFRS Head of Training, Bruce Farquharson said the size and severity of wildfires is increasing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Farquharson says “good quality guidance” and limiting fuel sources through a “managed landscape” would help tackle future wildfires.

Learning from the Cannich wildfire, Mr Farquharson says communication amongst the different agencies involved was a key topic during the summit.

Wildfires increasing in ‘size and severity’.

Also at the summit was Mairi Gougeon, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, who said the frequency of wildfires will continue increasing.

She says a “proportionate response” is needed to tackle irresponsible behaviour, including lighting fires in fire-prone areas.

Ms Gougeon was also concerned that the increase in wildfires could deter visitors to the Highlands as well as impact residents.

“It is a concern, but it’s predominantly for the people who live and work here.

Mairi Gougeon speaking at the wildfire summit
Mairi Gougeon is concerned wildfires could negatively affect Highland residents now and in the future. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We want to make sure our communities are safe and some of the recent incidents we have seen, they came incredibly close to people’s homes and so we have to make sure our communities, land owners and land managers are resilient.”

The Scottish Outdoor Access Code sets out the rights of people when it comes to issues related to outdoor land, including starting fires.

Mrs Forbes says while the code is clear the issue is with enforcement and that people may be aware of their rights but not their responsibilities.

The summit was hailed as a “positive step” in getting the relevant parties together to discuss how to move forward and limit the damage, devastating wildfires could cause in the future.

