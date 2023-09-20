Busy Highland road to introduce 10mph convoy system for 10 days as drivers warned to plan ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Busy Highland road to introduce 10mph convoy system for 10 days as drivers warned to plan ahead

The work is due to last from September 25 until October 20.

By Ross Hempseed
roadworks on the A82 south of Spean bridge.
A traffic convoy will be in place for 10 days on the A82 south of Spean Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Road improvements will take place for 10 days on a busy Highland road near Spean Bridge, leading to some travel disruption.

The A82 Spean Bridge to Fort William will be subject to a 10mph traffic convoy during road resurfacing works.

The work is being undertaken by Bear Scotland and will last for 10 days starting on Monday, September 25 and concluding on October 20.

No work will take place between Monday, October 9 and Sunday, October 15, and there will be no work on weekends.

A 10mph traffic convoy system will be in place to ensure worker safety from 7am until 7pm.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This project on the A82 will effectively address road defects and significantly enhance road surface quality for motorists.

“The implementation of a convoy traffic management system during operational hours is paramount to safeguard the well-being of both our road workers and motorists.

“We extend our gratitude to the local community and road users for their anticipated patience during the work.

Drivers are being warned to plan for their journeys through the area as the road can get busy especially with tourists coming to the Highlands.

To check if your journey is likely to be affected visit the Traffic Scotland website.

 

