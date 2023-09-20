Busy Highland road to introduce 10mph convoy system for 10 days as drivers warned to plan ahead

Road improvements will take place for 10 days on a busy Highland road near Spean Bridge, leading to some travel disruption.

The A82 Spean Bridge to Fort William will be subject to a 10mph traffic convoy during road resurfacing works.

The work is being undertaken by Bear Scotland and will last for 10 days starting on Monday, September 25 and concluding on October 20.

No work will take place between Monday, October 9 and Sunday, October 15, and there will be no work on weekends.

A 10mph traffic convoy system will be in place to ensure worker safety from 7am until 7pm.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This project on the A82 will effectively address road defects and significantly enhance road surface quality for motorists.

“The implementation of a convoy traffic management system during operational hours is paramount to safeguard the well-being of both our road workers and motorists.

“We extend our gratitude to the local community and road users for their anticipated patience during the work.

Drivers are being warned to plan for their journeys through the area as the road can get busy especially with tourists coming to the Highlands.

To check if your journey is likely to be affected visit the Traffic Scotland website.