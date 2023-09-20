Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall commits his future to the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall commits his future to the Dons

Teenager has signed a contract extension to keep him at Pittodrie until 2026.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall. Image: SNS

Aberdeen teenager Findlay Marshall has agreed a contract extension to extend his stay with the club to 2026.

The 17-year-old central midfielder, who joined the club’s youth academy at under-12 level, was previously part of the SFA performance school at Hazelhead, and has been training with the first-team squad under manager Barry Robson.

Marshall, who signed a full-time contract with the Dons in June 2022, said: “I’m so pleased to have signed my new deal, especially coming so soon after my previous deal.

“It’s encouraging for the club to place their trust in me, and I need to make sure I work hard to repay that trust.

“It’s a good pat on the back and it means there is a new challenge and opportunity for me to prove myself.

“I just want to kick on again and try to get more involved with the first team.”

Former Dyce Boys Club player Marshall, is also a Scottish under-17 international and a player Dons director of football Steven Gunn believes has a bright future at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Findlay Marshall celebrates making it 1-0 during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS

Gunn said: “Findlay’s journey with AFC Youth Academy is testament to the excellent pathway offered to young talent at Pittodrie so we’re delighted he has committed to this contract extension which is well-deserved and recognition of his recent progress.

“It’s been positive to see him involved with the first team throughout the pre-season and he’s a player Barry knows well from his time leading the under-18s programme.

“We look forward to seeing Findlay continue to progress as he works towards his goal of regular first team football.”

 

