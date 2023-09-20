Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall commits his future to the Dons

Aberdeen teenager Findlay Marshall has agreed a contract extension to extend his stay with the club to 2026.

The 17-year-old central midfielder, who joined the club’s youth academy at under-12 level, was previously part of the SFA performance school at Hazelhead, and has been training with the first-team squad under manager Barry Robson.

Marshall, who signed a full-time contract with the Dons in June 2022, said: “I’m so pleased to have signed my new deal, especially coming so soon after my previous deal.

“It’s encouraging for the club to place their trust in me, and I need to make sure I work hard to repay that trust.

“It’s a good pat on the back and it means there is a new challenge and opportunity for me to prove myself.

“I just want to kick on again and try to get more involved with the first team.”

Former Dyce Boys Club player Marshall, is also a Scottish under-17 international and a player Dons director of football Steven Gunn believes has a bright future at Pittodrie.

Gunn said: “Findlay’s journey with AFC Youth Academy is testament to the excellent pathway offered to young talent at Pittodrie so we’re delighted he has committed to this contract extension which is well-deserved and recognition of his recent progress.

“It’s been positive to see him involved with the first team throughout the pre-season and he’s a player Barry knows well from his time leading the under-18s programme.

“We look forward to seeing Findlay continue to progress as he works towards his goal of regular first team football.”