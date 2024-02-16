When will the A96 roadworks in Elgin be finished?

Contractor Amey has revealed when they hope to finish work on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Elgin.

Last March, they started on the project to make it safer to cycle and walk in the area.

In December, we highlighted how traffic islands remained incomplete and protective fencing surrounds uneven surfaces between the KFC and Harry Gow roundabouts.

At the time, Amey stressed the project had been “largely completed” and work had been delayed due to “supply chain issues” which has affected parts of the construction.

And they said work crew would return in January to restart the work.

An Amey spokesman previously thanked locals for their patience, adding: “We would like to assure residents that work in Elgin is planned to restart in January to complete the active travel improvement project, which will deliver health, leisure and commuting benefits for the local community.”

When A96 works in Elgin will be completed?

However it was only recently that work crews returned to the road to restart the work.

Now a firm spokesman has revealed: “The work currently taking place at East Road on the A96 between Moycroft Road and Reiket Lane is scheduled to be completed by Sunday, March 31.”

What are the hopes for the project?

The A96 works in Elgin have already resulted in widened pavements along the busy Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Dropped kerbs have also been installed in some sections to make it easier for cyclists, prams and those with wheelchairs.

It is hoped the £500,000 Transport Scotland-funded project will encourage locals to reduce car journeys.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.