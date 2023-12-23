Why unfinished A96 roadworks in Elgin have been abandoned

Partially-built traffic islands on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Elgin have been abandoned by roadwork crews.

Contractors from Amey began working on the project to make it safer to cycle and walk in the area as far back as March.

However, nine months on and traffic islands remain incomplete and protective fencing surrounds uneven surfaces between the KFC and Harry Gow roundabouts.

Roadwork crews had remained in Elgin until recently but have now left the A96 with the unfinished work currently unattended.

Amey has stressed the project has been “largely completed” and has now revealed the reason why they have left the site and when they will return.

When A96 works in Elgin will resume

Amey says work crews will return in January to restart the work.

The work has been delayed due to “supply chain issues”, which have affected parts of the construction.

An Amey spokesman thanked locals for their patience, adding: “We would like to assure residents that work in Elgin is planned to restart in January to complete the active travel improvement project, which will deliver health, leisure and commuting benefits for the local community.

“This scheme has been largely completed. Supply chain issues have affected the conclusion of construction. We are working with supply partners to resolve these and allow the completion of the scheme.

“Works have been progressing through 2023 on improvements to the active travel network in Elgin, providing enhanced connectivity through Elgin and improving the ability of pedestrians and cyclists to cross the carriageway.”

Encouraging less car journeys in Elgin

The A96 works in Elgin have already resulted in widened pavements along the busy Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Dropped kerbs have also been installed in some sections to make it easier for cyclists, prams and those with wheelchairs.

It is hoped the £500,000 Transport Scotland-funded project will encourage locals to reduce car journeys.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.