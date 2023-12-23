Why unfinished A96 roadworks in Elgin have been abandoned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Why unfinished A96 roadworks in Elgin have been abandoned

Traffic islands have been half-built and protective fencing surrounds unfinished footpaths.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Unfinished roadworks on A96 in Elgin.
Protective fencing that was erected blew over some time ago. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Partially-built traffic islands on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Elgin have been abandoned by roadwork crews.

Contractors from Amey began working on the project to make it safer to cycle and walk in the area as far back as March.

However, nine months on and traffic islands remain incomplete and protective fencing surrounds uneven surfaces between the KFC and Harry Gow roundabouts.

Partially-built pedestrian crossing on A96.
A new pedestrian crossing at the entrance to Elgin has been left only partially completed. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Roadwork crews had remained in Elgin until recently but have now left the A96 with the unfinished work currently unattended.

Amey has stressed the project has been “largely completed” and has now revealed the reason why they have left the site and when they will return.

When A96 works in Elgin will resume

Amey says work crews will return in January to restart the work.

The work has been delayed due to “supply chain issues”, which have affected parts of the construction.

An Amey spokesman thanked locals for their patience, adding: “We would like to assure residents that work in Elgin is planned to restart in January to complete the active travel improvement project, which will deliver health, leisure and commuting benefits for the local community.

Unfinished footpath surrounded by yellow fencing.
An unfinished footpath is surrounded by fencing. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“This scheme has been largely completed. Supply chain issues have affected the conclusion of construction. We are working with supply partners to resolve these and allow the completion of the scheme.

“Works have been progressing through 2023 on improvements to the active travel network in Elgin, providing enhanced connectivity through Elgin and improving the ability of pedestrians and cyclists to cross the carriageway.”

Encouraging less car journeys in Elgin

The A96 works in Elgin have already resulted in widened pavements along the busy Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Dropped kerbs have also been installed in some sections to make it easier for cyclists, prams and those with wheelchairs.

It is hoped the £500,000 Transport Scotland-funded project will encourage locals to  reduce car journeys.

Traffic congestion on A96 in Elgin.
Transport Scotland wants to project to encourage less car journeys in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

