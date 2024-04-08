Busy Aberdeen road impassable after River Dee bursts its banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Busy Aberdeen road impassable after River Dee bursts its banks

Riverside Drive is currently closed due to flooding.

By Ross Hempseed
Image: DC Thomson.
Image: DC Thomson.

A busy Aberdeen road has been closed to traffic after the River Dee burst its banks.

Riverside Drive runs alongside the River Dee which has overflowed due to recent wet weather.

Motorists in the area have been told to find alternative routes and the road is currently impassable.

A road closed sign has stopped drivers entering Riverside Drive from the roundabout at the end of the George VI bridge.

Storm Kathleen expected to hit the north-east

The situation is likely to get worse over the coming days as parts of the north-east, including Aberdeen, are set to be hit with heavy rain during Storm Kathleen.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain from 1am until 6pm on Tuesday.

In addition, Sepa has also a issued flood warning for the River Dee area, expecting the river to continue to overflow and to affect nearby communities.

Other flood warnings and alerts have been issued for other areas across the north-east including Stonehaven.

More as we get it.

‘Possible danger to life’: Flood warnings in place across north, north-east and islands

