Busy Aberdeen road impassable after River Dee bursts its banks

A busy Aberdeen road has been closed to traffic after the River Dee burst its banks.

Riverside Drive runs alongside the River Dee which has overflowed due to recent wet weather.

Motorists in the area have been told to find alternative routes and the road is currently impassable.

A road closed sign has stopped drivers entering Riverside Drive from the roundabout at the end of the George VI bridge.

Storm Kathleen expected to hit the north-east

The situation is likely to get worse over the coming days as parts of the north-east, including Aberdeen, are set to be hit with heavy rain during Storm Kathleen.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain from 1am until 6pm on Tuesday.

In addition, Sepa has also a issued flood warning for the River Dee area, expecting the river to continue to overflow and to affect nearby communities.

Other flood warnings and alerts have been issued for other areas across the north-east including Stonehaven.

More as we get it.