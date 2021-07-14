Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson gave ‘racism the green light’ with refusal to back footballers taking the knee

By Daniel O'Donoghue
July 14, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson’s “dog whistle” politics spawned the racist abuse suffered by England’s football team following the Euros final, senior MPs have claimed.

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were subjected to a deluge of racist abuse on social media platforms following Sunday’s defeat.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer laid the abuse at Mr Johnson’s door at prime minister’s questions today, claiming “far from giving racism a red card, he gave it a green light”.

Sir Keir asked why the prime minister had described the England team’s decision to take the knee as “gesture politics”.

Mr Johnson responded: “I utterly condemn and abhor the racist outpourings that we saw on Sunday night, and so what we’re doing is today is taking practical steps to ensure that the football banning order regime is changed, so that if you are guilty of racist abuse online of footballers, then you will not be going to the match, no ifs, no buts, no exemptions and no excuses.”

Sir Keir responded: “Either the Prime Minister is with the England players in their stand against racism or he can defend his own record, those ministers and some of his MPs – but he can’t have it both ways.

“So can he tell the House, does he now regret failing to condemn those who booed England players for standing up to racism – yes or no?”

Mr Johnson replied: “We made it absolutely clear that no-one should boo the England team.”

Ian Blackford

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford took up the same theme with his questions, telling MPs Mr Johnson’s decision not to back the taking of the knee was “shameful”.

In reference to one of Mr Johnson’s newspaper columns, he added: “Can the prime minister tell us what sanctions he thinks would be appropriate for someone who publishes racist content – and it shocking to even have to say this out loud -describing Africans as ‘flag waving piccaninnies’ with ‘watermelon smiles’?”

Mr Johnson responded: “I’ve commented many times about the words that I’ve said in the past and I think the House understands how you can take things out of context.”

Mr Blackford slammed the prime minister for showing “no contrition, no apology”, adding: “The legacy of the prime minister’s dog whistling has followed him into 10 Downing Street and it is now at the heart of this Tory government.”

