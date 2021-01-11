News / World News in Pictures – 11 January 2021 by Louise Gowans January 11, 2021, 4:00 pm Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal. Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Swarms of swan geese roosting and foraging in Wulate Middle Banner, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Xinhua/Shutterstock Traffic policemen spread industrial salt, an ice-melting agent, on the Donghu Bridge in Panzhou City of southwest China’s Guizhou Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock A girl is showing Puti Fishes to be dried under the sun for the long process of making Dry Fish. Thousands of little “Puti” fishes are caught in a nearby river. Workers cut and clean the fishes, add salt and then dry them on a bamboo platform in the sun for four to five days. After the fishes are properly dried, they are packaged for sale in the markets.<br />Joy Saha/Pacific Press/Shutterstock © PA A protester is surrounded by police during a Scotland Against Lockdown protest outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow / PA Wire Pretty coloured skies as the day breaks on a new week of lockdown in Dunsden, Oxfordshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Farmers from rural areas of Sylhet, Bangladesh bring their vegetable on boat to the nearest market in the foggy winter morning. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock A robin silhouetted by the bright sun on the first weekend of ‘Lockdown Three’, in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.<br />Paul Marriott/Shutterstock As the Spring Festival draws near, artists in Tantou Town, Longhui County, Shaoyang City, Hunan Province, named as “the hometown of modern folk New Year paintings” by the Ministry of Culture, are busy printing New Year wood-block prints to supply the festival market. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock People walk over the ice at the frozen Neva River during sunset in St. Petersburg. Temperatures dropped to -16°C in the second capital of Russia. Sergei Mikhailichenko/SOPA Images/Shutterstock A patient outside the Royal London Hospital in London. Yui Mok/PA Wire Indonesian marines look at a large part of a plane recovered from the waters off Java Island where Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crashed on Saturday, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. The search for the black boxes of the crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea. AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana A man receives an injection of a Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS vaccine centre that has been set up at the Millennium Point centre in Birmingham. Jacob King/PA People wait for a tube at Canary Wharf underground station in London during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe