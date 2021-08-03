News / World In pictures: the news today By Jamie Ross August 3, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 2:58 pm Great Britain's men's pursuit team in action at the Izu Velodrome. Picture by PA. Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Seagulls take food from a table on Tynemouth beach. Picture by PA. An early morning cyclist makes her way through Richmond Park this morning as the sun rises behind the city of London. Although it was a cold start to the day, temperatures are set to get up to 20C. Picture by Shutterstock. 30 easels are placed in front of the National Gallerery in Trafalgar as part of ‘Sketch on the Square’, a programme of free, daily outdoor art activities to inspire people at creating their own masterpiece. Picture by Shutterstock. Rescuers fight fire on the roof of a four-story apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Picture by Shutterstock. People including residential school survivors and children of survivors and supporters marched from the Tsawout First Nation band office to close down the Patricia Bay Highway, Canada, in both directions for an hour this morning to take part in a drum circle in honour of the children who never made it home from residential schools. Picture by Shutterstock. John Cena arrives in character at the premiere of The Suicide Squad. Picture by Shutterstock. Great Britain’s men’s pursuit team in action at the Izu Velodrome. Picture by PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close