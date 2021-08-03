In pictures: the news today

Strikes in pipeline after North Sea caterers reject pay offer Thousands of North Sea caterers have voted against a pay offer, paving the way for future strike action.

Ørsted completes largest onshore wind project to date on land held by Arsenal owner Danish renewables giant Ørsted has completed its largest onshore wind farm to date on a ranch owned by Arsenal’s largest shareholder.

Green heating and the homes of the future – join the 10 Point Pod for a fireside chat Though the energy system of the future will be a far cry from the one in place today, the demands of it will be broadly the same.