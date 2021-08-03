Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / World

In pictures: the news today

By Jamie Ross
August 3, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 2:58 pm
Great Britain's men's pursuit team in action at the Izu Velodrome. Picture by PA.
Great Britain's men's pursuit team in action at the Izu Velodrome. Picture by PA.

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

 

Seagulls take food from a table on Tynemouth beach. Picture by PA.
An early morning cyclist makes her way through Richmond Park this morning as the sun rises behind the city of London. Although it was a cold start to the day, temperatures are set to get up to 20C. Picture by Shutterstock.
30 easels are placed in front of the National Gallerery in Trafalgar as part of ‘Sketch on the Square’, a programme of free, daily outdoor art activities to inspire people at creating their own masterpiece. Picture by Shutterstock.
Rescuers fight fire on the roof of a four-story apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Picture by Shutterstock.
People including residential school survivors and children of survivors and supporters marched from the Tsawout First Nation band office to close down the Patricia Bay Highway, Canada, in both directions for an hour this morning to take part in a drum circle in honour of the children who never made it home from residential schools. Picture by Shutterstock.
John Cena arrives in character at the premiere of The Suicide Squad. Picture by Shutterstock.
Great Britain’s men’s pursuit team in action at the Izu Velodrome. Picture by PA.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]