Regional breakdown: Covid deaths recorded in Aberdeenshire and Highlands as cases continue downward trend

Two deaths of people with coronavirus have been recorded in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, among nine reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The other seven deaths were reported in five local authority areas in the Central Belt and Dundee.

The latest Covid statistics from the Scottish Government show the general downward trend in cases since the beginning of last month is continuing, though both NHS Grampian and NHS Highland recorded more cases than yesterday.

While yesterday 799 new cases were recorded – the lowest daily total since June 14 – today there were 1,016.

The case positivity rate was 8.1%, the highest for two weeks.

NHS Grampian recorded 65 new cases in the last 24 hours, compared to the 64 that were recorded yesterday.

NHS Highlands recorded 32 new cases, up from 22, while the Western Isles and Orkney recorded four and one respectively.

No new cases were reported in Shetland for the first time in around two weeks.

Most north-east intensive care patients since February

Scottish hospital figures have also continued their downward trend, with 406 patients with the coronavirus currently being treated – one fewer than yesterday.

The number of people in intensive care has been slower to decline, and rose today by one from 61 to 62.

In NHS Grampian hospitals, there are currently eight people being treated in intensive care, the highest number since February 4.

More generally, three more people with Covid are being treated in north-east hospitals compared to yesterday – currently 41 people.

Meanwhile, there eight patients with Covid in NHS Highland hospitals, which is four fewer than yesterday.

The number of vaccinations given out in Scotland has stayed at a relatively constant level since the middle of last month.

There were 1,716 first doses administered in the past 24 hours, along with 16,530 second doses.

That takes the total percentage of the Scottish population who have received at least one dose to 73.5%, and the total who have received dose to around 59.2%.