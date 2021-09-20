In pictures: the news today

Subsea 7 bags multi-million pound contract for work on Shell’s Ormen Lange field Subsea 7 has been awarded a “sizeable” contract by OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production and processing systems division of Schlumberger.

Consortium shares offshore green hydrogen jack-up rig production concept A consortium of energy firms has announced plans to develop an innovative concept for North Sea green hydrogen production.

NOC opens London office in push for UK engineering Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) has officially launched a unit in the UK with the aim of improving collaboration with local companies.