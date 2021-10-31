Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In pictures: the news today

By Claire Clifton Coles
October 31, 2021, 5:46 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day, halloween edition

A participant has horror make-up applied during a Halloween event at Seacon Bangkae shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Olive, a Jack Russell, is carried by her owners in Bee costumes – Spooky Dog walk starting at The Spaniards Inn and heading around an autumnal Hampstead Heath. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
People dressed in a creative Halloween costumes walk through the popular Shibuya district in Tokyo. AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
People in costumes pose for photos during Halloween along a street in Hong Kong. AP Photo/Vincent Yu
A fan dressed up for Halloween at Motherwell versus Rangers.
A home decorates its garden for Halloween with a carved pumpkin being sick.<br />Halloween Celebrations, Gallowstree Common, Oxfordshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
Fans dressed for Halloween watch warm ups prior to an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, in Chicago. Kamil Krzaczynski/AP/Shutterstock
People dressed in costumes go ‘trick or treating’ for Halloween, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. BIANCA DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

