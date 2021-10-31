In pictures: the news today By Claire Clifton Coles October 31, 2021, 5:46 pm Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day, halloween edition A participant has horror make-up applied during a Halloween event at Seacon Bangkae shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Olive, a Jack Russell, is carried by her owners in Bee costumes – Spooky Dog walk starting at The Spaniards Inn and heading around an autumnal Hampstead Heath. Guy Bell/Shutterstock People dressed in a creative Halloween costumes walk through the popular Shibuya district in Tokyo. AP Photo/Koji Sasahara People in costumes pose for photos during Halloween along a street in Hong Kong. AP Photo/Vincent Yu A fan dressed up for Halloween at Motherwell versus Rangers. A home decorates its garden for Halloween with a carved pumpkin being sick.<br />Halloween Celebrations, Gallowstree Common, Oxfordshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Fans dressed for Halloween watch warm ups prior to an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, in Chicago. Kamil Krzaczynski/AP/Shutterstock People dressed in costumes go ‘trick or treating’ for Halloween, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. BIANCA DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up