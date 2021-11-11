In pictures: Armistice Day By Claire Clifton Coles November 11, 2021, 1:45 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 6:46 pm Commemoration ceremony outside Inverness Town House this morning for Armistice Day. Picture by Sandy McCook [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Across the country, thousands observed a two minutes silence in remembrance of Armistice Day. Here, we look at how the moment was marked in the North-East and Highlands A time for refelction at the commemorations outside Inverness Town House this morning for Armistice Day. Picture by Sandy McCook The service outside Inverness Town House this morning to commemorate the Armistice. Cuthbert, Padre to the Inverness Branch of the Royal British Legion lead the proceedings in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook <br />People gather to commemorate Armistice Day this morning in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook Inverness Commemoration Service. Video by Sandy McCook Remembrance service at the war memorial at Balmoral Castle entrance, led by Rev John Purves.<br />Picture by Kami Thomson Richard Gledson of Balmoral Estate lays a wreath. Picture by Kami Thomson Remembrance service at the war memorial at Balmoral Castle entrance, led by Rev John Purves.<br />Picture by Kami Thomson Balmoral Remembrance service. Video by Kami Thomson Armistice Day, Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery A group gather to commemorate Armistice Day outside Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery Aberdeen Armistice Day service. Video by Kath Flannery Marischal College lit up red for Remembrance Day. Picture by Wullie Marr