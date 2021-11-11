Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

In pictures: Armistice Day

By Claire Clifton Coles
November 11, 2021, 1:45 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 6:46 pm
Commemoration ceremony outside Inverness Town House this morning for Armistice Day. Picture by Sandy McCook

Across the country, thousands observed a two minutes silence in remembrance of Armistice Day.

Here, we look at how the moment was marked in the North-East and Highlands

A time for refelction at the commemorations outside Inverness Town House this morning for Armistice Day. Picture by Sandy McCook
The service outside Inverness Town House this morning to commemorate the Armistice. Cuthbert, Padre to the Inverness Branch of the Royal British Legion lead the proceedings in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
<br />People gather to commemorate Armistice Day this morning in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook

Inverness Commemoration Service. Video by Sandy McCook

 

Remembrance service at the war memorial at Balmoral Castle entrance, led by Rev John Purves.<br />Picture by Kami Thomson
Richard Gledson of Balmoral Estate lays a wreath. Picture by Kami Thomson
Remembrance service at the war memorial at Balmoral Castle entrance, led by Rev John Purves.<br />Picture by Kami Thomson

Balmoral Remembrance service. Video by Kami Thomson

Armistice Day, Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery
A group gather to commemorate Armistice Day outside Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery

Aberdeen Armistice Day service. Video by Kath Flannery

Marischal College lit up red for Remembrance Day. Picture by Wullie Marr