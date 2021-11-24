Tigers on the prowl: Wednesday’s news in pictures By Louis Delbarre November 24, 2021, 3:52 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 3:55 pm One of the two seven-week-old Amur tiger cubs at Banham Zoo in Norfolk. Picture by Joe Giddens/ PA Wire. Our picture editors bring you the best pictures from the news today. Forestry manager Paul Mather checks Christmas trees still growing in fields for size at the Yattendon estate in West Berkshire, managed by Needlefresh farm in Foxhill, Wiltshire, Europe’s largest wholesaler of Christmas trees Picture by Ben Birchall/PA Wire. A farm manager who asked not to be identified by name burns spoiled meat and damaged cabinetry while washing mud off a fan after floodwaters filled the lower floor of a house the family rents on a farm, in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Picture by Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP. Amur tiger Mishka with one of her two seven-week-old cubs at Banham Zoo in Norfolk. The endangered cubs were born to parents Kuzma and Mishka following a successful genetically matched conservation programme pairing Picture by Joe Giddens/ PA Wire. A train maintainer works on a train doors delamination at Stonebridge Park Depot in north London. Picture by Aaron Chown/ PA Wire. Workers gather and load bundles of Christmas trees, wrapped in plastic netting, on to tractors to be palletised at the Yattendon estate in West Berkshire, Ben Birchall/PA Wire The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, spacecraft onboard, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, Pacific time (Nov. 24 Eastern time) from Space Launch Complex 4E, at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP A family visits a memorial at Veteran’s Park for the victims of Sunday’s deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wiscosin. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps A dog’s life: Tuesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Outgoing Information Commissioner reflects on ‘big beast of a job’ Nullify far left and reject ‘wokeism’ to win power again, Blair urges Labour Oprah, The Rock and Nick Jonas among stars celebrating Thanksgiving Six countries added to red list as UK sounds alarm over new Covid variant