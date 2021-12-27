Brora Rangers make late comeback to draw with Formartine United

An error occurred. Please try again.

Brora Rangers rallied from two goals down to draw 4-4 with Formartine United in a Breedon Highland League thriller at North Lodge Park.

Andrew Macrae had put the visitors in front early on, but goals from Daniel Park and Jonny Smith gave the Pitmedden side a lead which was cancelled out by Dale Gillespie’s counter in first half stoppage time.

After the break Kevin Hanratty and Scott Lisle’s goals put United two ahead, but Macrae’s second and Gillespie’s stoppage time equaliser meant the points were shared.

Brora move up to third in the table – above Brechin on goal difference – with Formartine now in sixth spot.

Action-packed opening

It was Brora who were first to threaten in the third minute with Martin Maclean’s curling effort from the left side of the area crashing off the crossbar.

But, seconds later, the visitors did take the lead with Maclean’s through ball releasing Andrew Macrae and he rounded goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald before finishing from an acute angle.

Formartine were quick to hit back and levelled two minutes later when Graeme Rodger’s pinpoint pass found Park on the right and he galloped through on goal and fired into the bottom left corner.

In the 12th minute, United took the lead with Smith finding the right corner after referee Greg Soutar awarded a penalty when Rodger was tripped by Maclean.

Three minutes later, Brora goalkeeper Joe Malin made a fingertip save to turn Scott Lisle’s strike from 25 yards on to the left post.

After the flurry of goalmouth action in the early stages, the game settled down with the next decent opening not arriving until the 40th minute.

Jordan MacRae’s cutback from the right found Tom Kelly, but his side-footed shot grazed the outside of the left post on its way wide.

But Brora equalised from the penalty spot in the first minute of first half stoppage time.

Formartine had failed to clear from a Gillespie corner and Andrew Macrae was caught by Jonny Crawford’s boot as he tried to head the ball into the net.

After Soutar awarded the penalty, Gillespie slotted the ball into the bottom left corner.

Before the half was out, Formartine had another chance, but Lisle totally miscued his attempt from close range.

Hosts get back ahead

Early in the second period Gillespie drove forward but dragged a low shot narrowly wide from the edge of the box.

In the 50th minute, United almost played themselves into trouble with goalkeeper Macdonald exchanging passes with Aaron Norris before mis-kicking when attempting to clear.

Andrew Macrae got on to the loose ball, but his cutback to Jordan MacRae wasn’t accurate enough and a relieved Macdonald eventually plunged on the ball.

In the 55th minute, Formartine retook the lead with Park skipping in from the right flank and rolling the ball across for Lisle and, although Joe Malin saved his shot, Hanratty was on hand to fire home the rebound.

After falling behind Brora penned the hosts in for a spell, but, despite some searching crosses, they struggled to carve out clear-cut chances.

In the 74th minute, Formartine extended their lead with Lisle capitalising on backwards header from Maclean before stabbing beyond Malin from close range.

But, with eight minutes left, Brora gave themselves hope of salvaging something when Gillespie reached the bye-line on the right and teed up Andrew Macrae for a tap-in.

And, in the fourth minute of injury time, the Cattachs equalised with Gillespie bursting into the box. His first shot was saved, before he slid in to force home the rebound.