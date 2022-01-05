Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Skiers and a calligraphy contest: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By Louise Gowans
January 5, 2022, 4:00 pm
A skier on the slopes at Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire PA Photo.

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Pope Francis meets a group of nuns during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
Forensics at the scene in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset, where police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s on Tuesday evening. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
A member of museum staff moves Ernest Shackleton’s sledge, from his British Antarctic expedition, as it is installed for display at the National Maritime Museum, London, on the one hundredth anniversary of the explorer’s death. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
An Indian teen reacts as she receives Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Hyderabad, India. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A
A skier on the slopes at Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A view of the Edinburgh skyline showing the Balmoral Clock and Princes Street, Edinburgh, Scotland, ahead of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s update to the Scottish Parliament on the Covid-19 situation as the Omicron variant sweeps across the country. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A swan looks for food on the River Thames in Windsor. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Participants perform traditional Japanese calligraphy during the annual New Year’s calligraphy contest at the Budokan martial arts hall in Tokyo. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
A skier on the slopes at Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]