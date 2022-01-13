Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Football Fans, Alpona and Memorials: Thursday’s News in Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
January 13, 2022, 4:01 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 4:02 pm
Football fans are seated before the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A football match between Cameroon and Ethiopia at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Our picture editors bring you the best images from around the World on the 13th of January, Thursday’s News in Pictures.

A woman paints “Alpona”, or “colourful sacred motifs on floor” in English, in the courtyard in Agartala, capital of the India’s northeastern state Tripura. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Municipal workers cover the burnt city hall building for repairing in Almaty, Kazakhstan. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has blamed the unrest on foreign-backed “terrorists” and requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri and Italian Republic President Sergio Mattarella attend at the Burial Chamber of the late EU Parliament President David Sassoli in Campidoglio. Quirinale press office/AGF/Shutterstock
Palestinian artist, Yousef El-Hindi, 31, sculpts art forms using plasterwork at his workshop in Gaza city. APAImages/Shutterstock
Students and teachers march during a protest in Marseille, southern France. French teachers have walked out in a nationwide strike Thursday to express anger at the way the government is handling the virus situation in schools, denouncing confusing rules and calling for more protection. AP Photo/Daniel Cole
From left, Syrian women Samaa Mahmoud, Mariam Alhallak and Yasmen Almashan hold pictures of relatives who died in Syria, before the verdict in front of the court in Koblenz, Germany. A German court has convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
People gather during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan. Thousands of people took to the streets on Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. AP Photo/Marwan Ali
A woman pauses to look at dedications written on the National Covid Memorial Wall, in Westminster, London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

 

 

