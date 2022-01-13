Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fraserburgh drug dealers snared after breaking Covid travel rules

By Grant McCabe
January 13, 2022, 4:30 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 7:19 pm
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow
Two men snared for a drug deal after a 40-mile car journey broke Covid rules have been jailed for a total of more than nine years.

Stuart Kelly, 43 and Daniel Pratt, 40, were caught last March 5 in Aberdeen city centre in a Volkswagen Golf registered to an address in Fraserburgh.

Prosecutor Chris Fyffe told the High Court in Glasgow: “Police stopped the vehicle to find out the purposes of the journey which was during Covid-19 restrictions.”

Officers went on to find heroin worth around £12,000 in the vehicle.

There was also a further £10,000 of a mixing agent used to bulk out drugs.

Kelly, of Fraserburgh, was today jailed for five years and 219 days.

He faced a mandatory seven-year sentence as it was his third class-A drugs conviction, but it was cut due to his guilty plea.

Pratt, of Sandhaven, was locked up for three years and nine months.

The duo had both admitted last month to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Judge Douglas Brown told them: “Trafficking class-A drugs is a serious offence due to the potential damage it can cause communities.

“Heroin is well known as a particular danger in relation to the damage it can bring.”

The earlier hearing was told how passenger Kelly was clocked throwing a bag into the back seat of the car.

Abattoir worker Pratt – who was driving – was described as “nervous”.

He claimed he was in Aberdeen to visit a friend, but could not give a name of the person or where they stayed.

Drugs were soon found including hidden within the lining of the motor’s roof.

David Moggach, defending Kelly, said he had turned to drugs having previously been hospitalised for six months due to a house fire and then losing his fishing job.

The court heard Pratt told social workers doing a pre-sentencing report that he was clueless as to why the journey was made that night.

But, his lawyer Bill Adam said Pratt now wanted to “apologise” for what was said and that he had been “nervous” at the interview.

