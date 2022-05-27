A fisherman’s cat and a fox on the run: Friday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A fisherman’s cat and a fox on the run: Friday’s news in pictures

By John Post
May 27, 2022, 3:18 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Netflix launch campaign for the release of Stranger Things 4 in Piazza Duomo, Milano, Italy. For the occasion, the centre of Milan has been decked out with activities reminiscent of the 1980s<br />Netflix Launch Campaign For The Release Of Stranger Things 4. Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
As monsoon season looms over Manikganj district, Dhaka, Bangladesh the boat makers in the district have been very busy building boats which are widely used as vessels in rural areas during this season, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/Shutterstock
A cascade of more than 4,300 woolly flowers draped from All Saints Church in Middleton Cheney, near Banbury, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Residents spent months crocheting and knitting the 21m (70ft) yarn feature which is expected to stay on the church until July. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Jeff Goldblum attends a photocall for Jurassic World Dominion at Trafalgar Square, London. Ian West/PA Wire
A crow chases a fox, who has dug up a bird carcass, outside the Old Bailey, central London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
A member of staff poses next to the ‘Lightness of Being’ by Chris Levine, as part of an exhibition at Sotheby’s, in London. The exhibition comes ahead of the Platinum Jubilee of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II marking 70 year on the throne. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
Freight and holiday traffic queues at the Port of Dover in Kent. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
People relax with a book in deck chairs at the Hay Festival of Art and Literature in Powys, Wales. The festival will be running until next week and attracts authors from all over the world to take part in the event. Robert Melen/Shutterstock
People walk past the screen in Piccadilly Circus as it displays a 7 day countdown to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, featuring two photos of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
A local fisherman rows his boat while teaching a kitten to go fishing on the Tapi River. Daily life with a local fisherman spending his retirement rescuing cats and teaching them to catch fish in the Ta Pi River in Surat Thani, Thailand. The fisherman currently homes 48 cats, teaching them to catch fish in Surat Thani, an area well-known for its dense jungle and mangroves teeming with agriculture endemic to the southern region of Thailand. Matt Hunt/Neato/Shutterstock

