Summer solstice and magical creatures: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Summer solstice and magical creatures: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
June 21, 2022, 3:06 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Tom Felton reveals the new Mandrakes and Magical Creatures feature at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London which open to the public on 1st July. Scott Garfitt/PinPep/Shutterstock
Birds Eye sows the seeds of its ‘Peas For Bees’ campaign in the form of a vast butterfly structure to highlight the importance of supporting biodiversity for our own futures and the future of our planet. The butterfly, made up of British native wildflowers which will attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies, sits on a significant area within one of Birds Eye’s active pea fields in North Yorkshire to promote the brand’s biodiversity message.  Will Caddy/PinPep/Shutterstock
Morrisons has announced it is selling ice pops for dogs to help keep them cool this summer costing less than a £1 each. The Woof & Brew Ice Pops are made with natural, herbal ingredients and developed in partnership with vets to ensure they are suitable for four-legged friends. Morrisons has also cut prices on over 75 products from popular brands including Harringtons, Felix, Lily’s Kitchen and Dreamies to help customers stock up for summer. Keith Mindham/PinPep/Shutterstock
The Nuri rocket, the first domestically produced space rocket, lifts off from a launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea. South Korea launched its first domestically built space rocket on Tuesday in the country’s second attempt, months after its earlier lift off failed to place a payload into orbit. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)
People gather to watch the Sun rise above the Heel Stone during the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge in Wiltshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
People perform Yoga to mark International Day of Yoga in front of Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India. Yoga enthusiasts across the world took part in mass yoga events to mark Yoga Day. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
A general view of an empty platform at Paddington Station in London, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
People experience wing-walking on a 450bhp Boing Stearman 1941 bi-plane at the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers aerodrome in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, during a charity event ahead of the European and UK air show season. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Pride flags have been hung on London’s Regent Street in celebration of Pride Month. Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock
A male Cheetah called ‘Binty’ enjoys a sunny day at the city zoo in Olomouc in the Czech Republic. Cheetahs are the world’s fastest land animals, capable of top speeds of 71 miles per hour. While running they can cover four strides in a second with each stride measuring up to eight metres. Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock

HALO in Piccadilly and World Refugee Day: Monday’s news in pictures

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal