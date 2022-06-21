Liam Scales joins Aberdeen on season loan from Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have made their second signing in 24 hours and their third of the summer after Liam Scales joined the Dons on loan from Celtic.

The 23-year-old Irishman, who can play at centre-back or left-back, will spend the season on loan at Pittodrie.

Scales, a Republic of Ireland under-21 international who helped Shamrock Rovers win the League of Ireland in 2020, was called up to the Republic’s senior squad in 2021.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin believes Scales’ experience, allied to his age, makes him a welcome addition to the squad.

He said: “Liam is 23 years old and has already amassed nearly 200 appearances in senior football.

“He’s a strong character with a winning mentality, who will no doubt be a great addition to the squad.

“He is coming in as a left-sided centre-half, which is the position I saw him play regularly for Shamrock Rovers, and the one we believe is his best position.

“He is aggressive, mobile, very comfortable on the ball and he has all the qualities you would want in a modern-day centre-back.”

⚖️ Welcome to Aberdeen, Liam Scales! 🔴 The defender has joined us on a season long loan from Celtic. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 21, 2022

Aberdeen’s signing of Scales means it is second time lucky for Goodwin after the Dons boss failed in a previous attempt to bring the player to St Mirren during his time with the Paisley club.

He said: “Liam is a player that I have been trying to get for the last couple of years.

“I watched him very closely during his time at Shamrock Rovers, unfortunately I couldn’t get a deal done.”

As per the terms of his loan agreement Scales will be unavailable for the Premiership opener against his parent club at Celtic Park.