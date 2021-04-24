10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our new weekly series, Louise Gowans and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Adopted Dundonian Lorraine Kelly was on hand to help officially open the new Wildlife Centre and Cafe at Camperdown Park. The visitors welcomed by Lorraine below are Edith Anderson and her three-year-old granddaughter Freya Sturrock.

Easter magic was in the air at Balhousie Castle in Perth as youngsters Lucy and Lee Stewart were just two of the kids exploring the grounds as part of the Easter egg hunt being run with the help of Jill van Millengen from the castle.

Members of the Walk of Witness are pictured in Perth city centre making their way from St John’s Kirk. The members were walking through the city streets carrying a cross to mark Good Friday.

Former Miss Scotland Nieve Jennings and Olympic athlete Dean Macey launch the Glasgow Riverside Rat Race on the banks of the river Clyde in Glasgow. Up to 1,000 runners entered the 10km journey along the banks of the River Clyde, interspersed with adventure activities and obstacles based on, near or in the river.

Pictured outside the Pipeland Road Post Office in St Andrews, manageress Michele Kyle shows off the commemorative stamps which were released to celebrate the forthcoming royal wedding featuring Kate and William.

Also in St Andrews the Old Tom Morris shop was to be reopened and run by the St Andrews Links Trust. During the stores refurbishments some of Tom’s artefacts and locker were rediscovered.

Pictured at the workbench used by Tom overlooking the Old Course 18th green with some of his clubs are Tom’s Great Great Grandaughter Sheila Walker who is the owner of the property and shop manager Joyce McBride.

Pupils from Arbroath Academy were enhancing their restaurant skills at Kookaburras Restaurant near Forfar – pictured are the young chefs left to right – Stephanie Hill, Leslie Moore, Sophie Adams and Sammi-Jo Gray.

Yvonne Brown and Mandy Napier from Keillers China shop on Castle Street, Dundee, were getting in to the party spirit as they set up bunting ahead of the Royal wedding.

Jim Park from New Zealand managed to get in touch with relatives all the way across the world in the north of Scotland after an appeal in the Press and Journal. He is seen from left with first cousin Margaret Ewen, second cousins and twins Doreen Lawrie and Dorothy Minty his daughter and Hazel Shapcott.

Spring had definitely sprung at Doonies Farm in Aberdeen as they expected a very busy Easter weekend as the farm’s new lambs began to arrive. Kirsty-Ann Watt from Aberdeen is seen holding Lenny the lamb here.