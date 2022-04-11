Obituary: Laurencekirk-born Ian Silver became athletics club president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Obituary: Laurencekirk-born Ian Silver became athletics club president

By Chris Ferguson
April 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:41 am
Ian Silver in his Scouting days and Ian with his sister June.

Ian Silver, who was synonymous with Hawkhill Harriers, Dundee, for nearly 40 years, has died aged 81.

He was a coach, team manager, committee member and served as president of the athletics club.

Ian was a staunch champion of any athlete involved in the club and made his presence felt in many ways, most notably at the side of the track.

Support

He began volunteering in 1982 when his daughters Fiona and Lorna became involved in the club and went on to gain his own coaching certificates.

Ian was born in Laurencekirk in June 1940 to George and Christina Silver and grew up on a poultry farm, part of the Thornton estate.

When he was seven, Ian gained a sister, June. He attended school in Laurencekirk where he had an aptitude for maths, science and football.

As a teenager he helped out in a garage in the town where he developed his lifelong love of cars.

Ian played football, attended Cubs and Scouts and eventually became a Scout leader.

After finishing school, Ian studied engineering at Aberdeen Technical College and, in 1956, moved to Dundee to take up a job in electrical telecommunications with the General Post Office.

It was in Dundee, nine years later that he met his future wife, fellow telecoms worker, Freda.

Marriage

The coupled married in September 1967 at Ward Chapel, Dundee, and moved into a home in Mericmuir Place.

Their daughter Fiona was born in October 1970 followed by Lorna in January 1974.

Ian had a happy family life with many caravan holidays. He played football with the BT team but his career was cut short by a knee injury.

Interests

A member of Fairfield Bowling Club, Dundee, Ian also joined Dundee Horticultural Society and grew and showed roses.

Ian enjoyed his varied work with what became BT and retired in 1995 and devoted time to his hobbies, including car mechanics, and his voluntary work as a church officer.

In retirement Ian also enjoyed holidays abroad with Freda and they especially liked visiting the Greek islands.

Family

Retirement also allowed Ian the time for his grandchildren and was never prouder than when he was with or talking about his grandchildren whether it was championing their sporting or academic achievements.

