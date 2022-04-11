Obituary: Laurencekirk-born Ian Silver became athletics club president

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Silver, who was synonymous with Hawkhill Harriers, Dundee, for nearly 40 years, has died aged 81.

He was a coach, team manager, committee member and served as president of the athletics club.

Ian was a staunch champion of any athlete involved in the club and made his presence felt in many ways, most notably at the side of the track.

He began volunteering in 1982 when his daughters Fiona and Lorna became involved in the club and went on to gain his own coaching certificates.

Ian was born in Laurencekirk in June 1940 to George and Christina Silver and grew up on a poultry farm, part of the Thornton estate.

When he was seven, Ian gained a sister, June. He attended school in Laurencekirk where he had an aptitude for maths, science and football.

As a teenager he helped out in a garage in the town where he developed his lifelong love of cars.

Ian played football, attended Cubs and Scouts and eventually became a Scout leader.

After finishing school, Ian studied engineering at Aberdeen Technical College and, in 1956, moved to Dundee to take up a job in electrical telecommunications with the General Post Office.

It was in Dundee, nine years later that he met his future wife, fellow telecoms worker, Freda.

The coupled married in September 1967 at Ward Chapel, Dundee, and moved into a home in Mericmuir Place.

Their daughter Fiona was born in October 1970 followed by Lorna in January 1974.

Ian had a happy family life with many caravan holidays. He played football with the BT team but his career was cut short by a knee injury.

A member of Fairfield Bowling Club, Dundee, Ian also joined Dundee Horticultural Society and grew and showed roses.

Ian enjoyed his varied work with what became BT and retired in 1995 and devoted time to his hobbies, including car mechanics, and his voluntary work as a church officer.

In retirement Ian also enjoyed holidays abroad with Freda and they especially liked visiting the Greek islands.

Retirement also allowed Ian the time for his grandchildren and was never prouder than when he was with or talking about his grandchildren whether it was championing their sporting or academic achievements.

