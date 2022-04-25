Pat Marr: Former Murcar golf captain and Forres Mechanics player dies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pat (Matthew) Marr captained Murcar Golf Club, played for Forres Mechanics and disarmed a knifeman in an Aberdeen street.

He was adept at all sports he tried including tennis and cricket and, in later years, encouraged young people to take up golf.

Pat, who has died aged 91, also had a successful business career, running a television and radio engineering business and a retail outlet.

Heroics

In 1987 he made the headlines when he tackled a knifeman in Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Pat was sitting in his car when he saw a pensioner being attacked by a man with a knife.

He jumped out of the vehicle, seized the attacker and pulled him to the ground.

Despite being kicked and choked, Pat held onto the man with the help of passers-by until police arrived.

Early years

Pat was born in Smithfield Road, Aberdeen, to Matthew Marr, who worked at Stoneywood papermill, and his wife Isabella.

He shared a first name with his father but was known by his middle name in his family and for the rest of his life.

Pat, who did his National Service with the RAF, always had a fascination with travel and as a young man saved hard to fund a transatlantic flight to visit relatives in New York and Philadelphia.

Training

Back in Aberdeen, he served his apprenticeship as a television and radio engineer and then set up in business with Ian Sinclair, as Sinclair and Marr in Maberly Street off George Street.

They undertook repairs and installations and had a thriving retail side. Later the business relocated to Rosemount and when Ian died in the early 1960s, Pat continued to run the business himself.

Pat had met his future wife Evie at a dance in the Douglas Hotel in 1958. She worked in administration at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the couple married at Carden Place Church in 1961.

Family

They went on to have two of a family, Angela born in 1963 and Matthew (Matt) in 1967.

Throughout his life, Pat and his family enjoyed pioneering travel experiences.

They took the ferry from Newcastle to Norway in the 1960s, were on the first Dan Air Comet flight from Glasgow to Mallorca in 1970 and in later life travelled widely in Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and North America.

In the late 1950s Pat had turned out for Forres Mechanics and in later life, golf took over as his sport of choice.

Club captain

He joined Murcar Golf Club and from 1972 to 1974 served as vice-captain and was captain between 1974 and 1976.

Pat’s son, Matthew said: “He was known for providing encouragement for young people to take up the sport and was also involved in the creation of the pro shop at Murcar.

“He continued to play after his first stroke in 1992 but his second was more serious and he gave up playing, although he continued to be an avid golf fan and watched it on television.”

Pat spent the last year of his life, being very well cared for at Alastrean care home in Tarland where he was content and happy.

