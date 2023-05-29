Paintings by late Ellon art teacher Pearl Ozanne to be auctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paintings by late Ellon art teacher Pearl Ozanne to be auctioned

The popular artist and retired educator died in November but left behind hundreds of pieces of her artwork.

By Lindsay Bruce
Auctioneer Colin Edward with artwork by former Ellon Academy teacher Pearl Ozanne. Picture by Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Auctioneer Colin Edward with artwork by former Ellon Academy teacher Pearl Ozanne. Picture by Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Paintings by late Ellon art teacher Pearl Ozanne will be auctioned this week to raise funds for her favourite charities.

One of the founding members of ArtAboyne, Pearl – who taught in Stonehaven and Banchory, as well as at Ellon Academy – died in November 2022.

Pearl Ozanne, artist, teacher, mother.  Picture by Colin Rennie.

Now the family of the popular teacher hope some of her best work will also benefit causes close to her heart.

Art legacy

Paul, Pearl’s son said: “Losing my mum is one of the hardest things I have ever gone through, and although we’d love to keep all of her paintings we’ve run out of walls to display them on.

“There are so many different works of art that we thought an auction would give people who knew her, and local art lovers, a chance to buy her pieces. At the same time we can raise money for charity.”

Placing one of Pearl’s paintings on the wall of Milne’s Auction House is auctioneer Colin Edward. Picture by Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Diabetes UK, Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home, and Many Tears Animal Rescue will all benefit from the successful sale of more than 20 lots of gouache paintings.

Diverse portfolio

Featuring local landscapes, still life and abstract work the diverse collection will be sold by John Milne Auctioneers, Aberdeen, on Wednesday May 31 from 9.30am.

Anyone hoping to purchase some of Pearl’s work can attend the auction or can register to bid online. A second auction will also take place later in the year. No reserves are in place for any of the lots.

Auctioneer Colin Edward with artwork by former Ellon Academy art teacher Pearl Ozanne. Picture by Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

After her sudden death at the end of last year ArtAboyne paid tribute to Pearl. They wrote that as an artist Pearl was modest about her work and “left a lasting legacy of beautiful paintings.”

They also commented on her dedication to, and love of being part of a group made up of graduates from Gray’s School of Art.

John Milne Auctions, North Silver Street, Aberdeen are hoping to attract bids for signed pieces of art by Pearl Ozanne who passed away. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Paul added: “It’s a comfort to us to know how much mum meant to so many. We received so many comments from people, and so many shared lovely memories. It would mean so much to her to think her art was being enjoyed too.”

