Paintings by late Ellon art teacher Pearl Ozanne to be auctioned

Paintings by late Ellon art teacher Pearl Ozanne will be auctioned this week to raise funds for her favourite charities.

One of the founding members of ArtAboyne, Pearl – who taught in Stonehaven and Banchory, as well as at Ellon Academy – died in November 2022.

Now the family of the popular teacher hope some of her best work will also benefit causes close to her heart.

Art legacy

Paul, Pearl’s son said: “Losing my mum is one of the hardest things I have ever gone through, and although we’d love to keep all of her paintings we’ve run out of walls to display them on.

“There are so many different works of art that we thought an auction would give people who knew her, and local art lovers, a chance to buy her pieces. At the same time we can raise money for charity.”

Diabetes UK, Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home, and Many Tears Animal Rescue will all benefit from the successful sale of more than 20 lots of gouache paintings.

Diverse portfolio

Featuring local landscapes, still life and abstract work the diverse collection will be sold by John Milne Auctioneers, Aberdeen, on Wednesday May 31 from 9.30am.

Anyone hoping to purchase some of Pearl’s work can attend the auction or can register to bid online. A second auction will also take place later in the year. No reserves are in place for any of the lots.

After her sudden death at the end of last year ArtAboyne paid tribute to Pearl. They wrote that as an artist Pearl was modest about her work and “left a lasting legacy of beautiful paintings.”

They also commented on her dedication to, and love of being part of a group made up of graduates from Gray’s School of Art.

Paul added: “It’s a comfort to us to know how much mum meant to so many. We received so many comments from people, and so many shared lovely memories. It would mean so much to her to think her art was being enjoyed too.”