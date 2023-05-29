Torry campaigners still hopeful St Fittick’s Park can be fully saved from ETZ – despite council being unable to change plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Torry campaigners still hopeful St Fittick’s Park can be fully saved from ETZ – despite council being unable to change plans

Solicitor Hannah Moneagle said "we wouldn't have taken on the campaign if we didn't think we could win it".

By Chris Cromar
St Fittick's Park campaigners have not given up hope. Image: Friends of St Fittick's Park.
A legal expert leading the effort to save St Fittick’s Park in Aberdeen has said the team “wouldn’t have taken on the campaign if we didn’t think we could win”.

Hannah Moneagle, a director and principal solicitor at Grampian Community Law Centre and a law lecturer at Robert Gordon University, spoke at a meeting of the Torry Peoples’ Assembly at the end.

Although Aberdeen City Council’s local development plan cannot be changed, the team are still hopeful they can prevent the controversial energy transition zone going ahead.

Mrs Moneagle said a number of avenues are being considered, all with “differing chances of success”.

In November, it was confirmed that the majority of Torry’s “last bit of green space” would be saved, with the ETZ taking up “less than a third” of land at St Fittick’s Park.

St Fittick’s Park in Torry from above.
St Fittick’s Park has been called Torry’s “last bit of green space” Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

But campaign group Friends of St Fittick’s Park insist

The ETZ being approved – which is claimed will directly support 2,500 jobs within eight years – is being driven by the not-for-profit ETZ Ltd, whose chairman is Sir Ian Wood.

Situated next to Aberdeen’s new £350 million South Harbour, the zone would boost renewable and low carbon energy sectors in the region by reducing the north-east’s reliance on oil and gas.

‘Defend the park’

Ms Moneagle – who along with colleagues at the Grampian Community Law Centre is defending the park against the ETZ – told The P&J that Torry residents are making sure that “no stone is left unturned to build a case to defend the park”.

Picture of Hannah Moneagle standing.
Hannah Moneagle is leading the case against the ETZ at St Fittick’s Park. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

She added: “There were some views that were passed from members of the audience that they feel that many opportunities were missed by politicians, right from local level upwards, that they could have challenged the rezoning of the park from a much earlier stage, and it’s too little too late.”

The ETZ has already been approved and rubber stamped by local government empowerment and planning minister Joe FitzPatrick, who said that “due planning process has been followed” and no intervention is planned by the Scottish Government.

Torry People’s Assembly took place over the weekend. Image: Torry People’s Assembly.

Local development plan latest

The local development plan (LDP) was returned to Aberdeen City Council in early May.

Government officials said it was “unsatisfactory” as it referred to out-of-date planning rules.

Ministers adopted a new planning framework in February, months after  councillors agreed the LDP.

The suggested changes are technical points to bring the Aberdeen in line with the newer rules.

But – despite hope when it was first returned to the city on May 10 – it is not an opportunity for the city to review the content of the plan.

Ms Moneagle said the required changes were “minimal” and changed “nothing” in the fight for St Fittick’s Park.

Despite this “final nail in the coffin”, Mrs Moneagle maintains that the ETZ “don’t have concrete plans” and believes that it can still go ahead without affecting St Fittick’s Park.

She said: “All they’re trying to do at the moment is secure the land and what we found through our own research is that an effective ETZ can still be delivered without having to take away any portion of that land.”

