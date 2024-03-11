Obituary: Former Skye businessman Iain Boyd became a janitor in Lhanbryde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Obituary: Former Skye businessman Iain Boyd became a janitor in Lhanbryde

A motoring enthusiast, he was fond of driving road-going rally cars on the narrow roads of Skye.

By Chris Ferguson
Former Lhanbryde janitor Iain Boyd was a car enthusiast.
Retired Moray school janitor, former Skye business owner and sportsman, Iain Boyd, has died aged 83.

He was janitor at Lhanbryde Primary School where he also coached football teams and taught Scottish country dancing.

Tutoring pupils partly fulfilled his earlier dream of being a PE teacher. Iain had studied at Jordanhill College in Glasgow but left to work to support his family.

In later years he ran his own fish-buying and transport company on Skye, was a part-time reporter for a fishing newspaper, and a director of Skye and Lochalsh Enterprise.

Early years

Iain Boyd was born in Mallaig in 1940, the son of Williamina and Donald Boyd and a brother to Christine.

During his school days in Mallaig he developed his passion for football, Scottish dance and the sea.

In his school holidays he worked as a purser on The Blaven, the passenger ferry that operated between Mallaig and Armadale.

Iain showed academic promise so was sent to finish his secondary education in Inverness before beginning his physical education studies in Glasgow.

While at Jordanhill, he met his first wife, Ann, and soon they were parents to two daughters, Karen and Fiona.

Return north

With a young family to support, Iain left college to work with the Prudential insurance company but the lure of the Highlands and Islands was too strong and he moved from Glasgow to Uig and began work as a fish buyer with Christian Salvesen.

From there he branched out on his own as a buyer, acting for national and international processors, and also formed his own transport company, became a fishing correspondent, and joined the enterprise board.

A car enthusiast, he was fond of driving road-going rally cars such as a Ford Escort Mexico and later an RS 2000 on the narrow roads of Skye.

His first marriage ended and, in 1976, he remarried. After living in Skye for several years, they moved to Elgin but sadly drifted apart. By this time Iain was working as janitor at Lhanbryde.

Tuition

Iain’s niece, Fiona MacInnes: “At the school he was finally able to, in part, realise his early dream of being a PE teacher, taking the children for football training and teaching them Scottish dancing.

“Iain was highly regarded by the school staff, pupils and parents. Colleagues have told us that he would get things done before they even had a chance to ask, and that he played an active part in the children’s school life.”

Iain ran the London Marathon, and the Glasgow Marathon several times, climbed Munros, volunteered for hospital radio and was a follower of football, rally driving, shinty, and horse racing.

Ann Ferguson and Iain Boyd.

In later years he met Ann Ferguson, who became Iain’s partner and he remained devoted to her until her death in September last year.

Fiona added: “Iain remained independent to the end, and passed away peacefully before he would have lost that independence he treasured.”

His funeral took place at WG Catto funeral home, Linkwood Road, Elgin, on March 6.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation