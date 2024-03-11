Obituary: Former Skye businessman Iain Boyd became a janitor in Lhanbryde

Retired Moray school janitor, former Skye business owner and sportsman, Iain Boyd, has died aged 83.

He was janitor at Lhanbryde Primary School where he also coached football teams and taught Scottish country dancing.

Tutoring pupils partly fulfilled his earlier dream of being a PE teacher. Iain had studied at Jordanhill College in Glasgow but left to work to support his family.

In later years he ran his own fish-buying and transport company on Skye, was a part-time reporter for a fishing newspaper, and a director of Skye and Lochalsh Enterprise.

Early years

Iain Boyd was born in Mallaig in 1940, the son of Williamina and Donald Boyd and a brother to Christine.

During his school days in Mallaig he developed his passion for football, Scottish dance and the sea.

In his school holidays he worked as a purser on The Blaven, the passenger ferry that operated between Mallaig and Armadale.

Iain showed academic promise so was sent to finish his secondary education in Inverness before beginning his physical education studies in Glasgow.

While at Jordanhill, he met his first wife, Ann, and soon they were parents to two daughters, Karen and Fiona.

Return north

With a young family to support, Iain left college to work with the Prudential insurance company but the lure of the Highlands and Islands was too strong and he moved from Glasgow to Uig and began work as a fish buyer with Christian Salvesen.

From there he branched out on his own as a buyer, acting for national and international processors, and also formed his own transport company, became a fishing correspondent, and joined the enterprise board.

A car enthusiast, he was fond of driving road-going rally cars such as a Ford Escort Mexico and later an RS 2000 on the narrow roads of Skye.

His first marriage ended and, in 1976, he remarried. After living in Skye for several years, they moved to Elgin but sadly drifted apart. By this time Iain was working as janitor at Lhanbryde.

Tuition

Iain’s niece, Fiona MacInnes: “At the school he was finally able to, in part, realise his early dream of being a PE teacher, taking the children for football training and teaching them Scottish dancing.

“Iain was highly regarded by the school staff, pupils and parents. Colleagues have told us that he would get things done before they even had a chance to ask, and that he played an active part in the children’s school life.”

Iain ran the London Marathon, and the Glasgow Marathon several times, climbed Munros, volunteered for hospital radio and was a follower of football, rally driving, shinty, and horse racing.

In later years he met Ann Ferguson, who became Iain’s partner and he remained devoted to her until her death in September last year.

Fiona added: “Iain remained independent to the end, and passed away peacefully before he would have lost that independence he treasured.”

His funeral took place at WG Catto funeral home, Linkwood Road, Elgin, on March 6.

You can read the family’s announcement here.