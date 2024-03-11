Neil Warnock’s parting recruitment warning to Aberdeen board revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Warnock’s parting recruitment warning to Aberdeen board revealed

Former interim boss Neil Warnock issued a parting warning to the Aberdeen board before he stepped down from the Pittodrie helm.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (top right). chief executive Alan Burrows (bottom right) and director of football Steven Gunn watch a clash against Hearts at Pittodrie in December 2023. Image: SNS.

Former interim boss Neil Warnock issued the Aberdeen board a parting warning their summer recruitment must be “spot on” to have any chance of success.

Warnock says chairman Dave Cormack will provide the finances to a new permanent manager to rebuild the squad in the summer – but he warned there can be no more recruitment mistakes.

Aberdeen’s board bankrolled an extensive and expensive rebuild last summer with 14 new signings secured.

Yet the Dons are languishing 10th in the Premiership table and face the threat of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Striker Pape Habib Gueye, who is understood to have cost £500,000 last summer, was recently sent out on loan by Warnock to Norwegian side Kristiansund Ballklubb.

Warnock admits Aberdeen are “floundering”, but that could all turn around with a strong summer window under a new boss.

He reckons if the Pittodrie hierarchy and recruitment team get it right in the summer window, Aberdeen could go on to rival Celtic and Rangers next season.

And Warnock says it wouldn’t necessarily require Cormack to “splash fortunes” to build a squad to challenge the Old Firm.

However, before a key summer window, the Dons must first avoid the drop.

Warnock stepped down from the Pittodrie hotseat following a 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Reds are just four points above the relegation play-off spot, currently occupied by Ross County.

Neil Warnock waves to the fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after beating Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Warnock said: “Recruitment has to be spot on in the summer – you are only as good as your recruitment.

“With the right recruitment you can be successful.

“You can rival the top two teams without splashing fortunes if you get the right players in.

“I know Dave (Cormack, chairman) will help financially by bringing players in.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack during the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Head of Recruitment role turnover

Aberdeen will enter the summer transfer window with their fourth head of recruitment in under three years.

Russ Richardson left the head of recruitment role in August 2021 and was replaced by Darren Mowbray.

In July 2023, Mowbray left the Dons to join Southampton.

His replacement Jordan Miles lasted just seven months before moving at the end of the recent January window to take on the head of recruitment role at Leeds United.

Miles was replaced by Chris Badlan in February, who, as the club’s new head of recruitment, will oversee a summer rebuild.

Badlan, 40, was previously sporting director at Blackpool.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Warnock recently said Aberdeen should look to the English Championship for signing targets in the summer window.

Aberdeen are set to interview candidates for the permanent managerial post this week.

Pittodrie’s hierarchy are determined to have a new permanent boss in place by the end of the upcoming international break, which runs from March 18 to 26.

Some candidates are currently under contract at other clubs and the Dons will need to seek permission to speak to them.

‘I wish I had been here a year and had two windows’

Sources close to the club say Warnock had the full backing of the Pittodrie board and squad prior to relinquishing his post.

However, he asked chairman Cormack on Thursday last week if he could step down.

Warnock insists the new permanent manager needs the remainder of the season to fully assess the squad before a major summer rebuild.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

He said: “The manager needs a couple of months looking at the squad in depth to be successful.

“He really needs to look at the players in and out.

“This gives him a couple of months to assess it.

“I know which way I would go and I have told them that, but I’m not the powers that be who decides who  comes in and who doesn’t.

“The hard bit has been done because the standard that has been set and they’ll keep to that.

“So I’ve probably helped the new manager coming in, making his job a little easier.

“I wish I had been here (Aberdeen) a year and had two windows and Dave supported me in them like he does.”

Neil Warnock celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.

‘Aberdeen is a massive club that shouldn’t be floundering’

Warnock sensationally left Aberdeen having guided the club to a Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

However, their league situation is now more precarious than when he arrived at Pittodrie.

The Dons were eighth in the Premiership when Warnock was appointed.

They are now 10th and face the threat of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Warnock says the club are too big to be “floundering” in their current predicament.

He warned players have to stand up and turn around the league campaign with the new manager.

First-team coach Peter Leven will be in interim charge until a new manager is appointed, beginning with a Premiership trip to Dundee on Wednesday.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Angus MacDonald (L) . Image: SNS.

Warnock said: “Aberdeen is a massive club that shouldn’t be floundering where it is.

“But players have to stand up and take responsibility, and they did that against Kilmarnock.

“That is the minimum requirement.

“Players will always frustrate you and managers will always get the blame.

“I just wish I could have got more points in the league.”

