Judith Hardie of Ellon: Popular teacher who won admiration of Peterhead prisoners dies

Judith Hardie of Ellon, a teacher who won the respect and affection of Peterhead prisoners, has died aged 72.

She was born into an Ellon family where her father, William, ran a carrier business and she remained rooted in the community all her life.

Judith taught business studies at Peterhead Academy and Aberdeen College as well making a lasting impression at Peterhead Prison.

She called the inmates her boys and they queued up to join her computer studies classes, of which she was a pioneer in Scottish prisons.

Each morning she set her students the task of completing The Press and Journal crossword, and then she would join them in the smoking room.

Even after retirement, former prisoners, including lifers, remembered her with great respect.

She was born in 1951 to William (Bill) and Alexandra (Bunty) Hardie and had two sisters, Meg and Dot.

Education

Judith was educated at Ellon Primary School and Ellon Academy and then in 1974 graduated from the then Robert Gordon Institute of Technology with a degree in business studies.

Her first post was at Peterhead Academy before she moved to lecture at Aberdeen College.

In her free time Judith played a big part in the life of Ellon. She had been a member of Ellon Rifle Club, Ellon Badminton Club and of the ladies darts team at New Inn Hotel.

She was a regular at quiz nights at Ellon McDonald Golf Club and a member of Friends of McDonald Park, Ellon.

Love of outdoors

Judith was also known for her love of dogs and would join the lady walkers in the Widdies at Ellon.

As one friend put it: “Every home in Ellon had an open door for Judith. One fellow dog walker told me, ‘the joy of meeting Judith up the Widdies is that you always come back a bit wiser, such was her knowledge and joy in sharing’.

“She had many qualities; humour, warmth, steadfastness and forthrightness, at times outrageously so.”

Judith’s funeral took place at Clovery Woods on Thursday March 14.

You can read the announcement here.