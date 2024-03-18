Judith Hardie of Ellon: Popular teacher who won admiration of Peterhead prisoners dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Chris Ferguson
Judith Hardie of Ellon
Former teacher Judith Hardie of Ellon has died.

Judith Hardie of Ellon, a teacher who won the respect and affection of Peterhead prisoners, has died aged 72.

She was born into an Ellon family where her father, William, ran a carrier business and she remained rooted in the community all her life.

Judith taught business studies at Peterhead Academy and Aberdeen College as well making a lasting impression at Peterhead Prison.

She called the inmates her boys and they queued up to join her computer studies classes, of which she was a pioneer in Scottish prisons.

Each morning she set her students the task of completing The Press and Journal crossword, and then she would join them in the smoking room.

Even after retirement, former prisoners, including lifers, remembered her with great respect.

She was born in 1951 to William (Bill) and Alexandra (Bunty) Hardie and had two sisters, Meg and Dot.

Education

Judith was educated at Ellon Primary School and Ellon Academy and then in 1974 graduated from the then Robert Gordon Institute of Technology with a degree in business studies.

Her first post was at Peterhead Academy before she moved to lecture at Aberdeen College.

In her free time Judith played a big part in the life of Ellon. She had been a member of Ellon Rifle Club, Ellon Badminton Club and of the ladies darts team at New Inn Hotel.

She was a regular at quiz nights at Ellon McDonald Golf Club and a member of Friends of McDonald Park, Ellon.

Love of outdoors

Judith was also known for her love of dogs and would join the lady walkers in the Widdies at Ellon.

As one friend put it: “Every home in Ellon had an open door for Judith. One fellow dog walker told me, ‘the joy of meeting Judith up the Widdies is that you always come back a bit wiser, such was her knowledge and joy in sharing’.

“She had many qualities; humour, warmth, steadfastness and forthrightness, at times outrageously so.”

Judith’s funeral took place at Clovery Woods on Thursday March 14.

