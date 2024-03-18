Paul Third: Peter Leven may have just taken the pressure off the Aberdeen board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Peter Leven may have just taken the pressure off the Aberdeen board

The interim boss has bought the Dons directors some valuable time in the search for a new manager - and potentially extended his stay in the Pittodrie dugout for the rest of the month

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

The race to avoid the relegation play-off in the Scottish Premiership just got a whole lot more interesting.

All the talk of Aberdeen being sucked into the mire was justifiable following an 11-game winless run since the resumption of action following the winter break.

But the Dons showed some signs of fight under interim boss Peter Leven by ending that streak with a priceless three points at Motherwell on Saturday.

It was a huge victory too after Ross County recorded a terrific win of their own in beating Hearts in Dingwall.

That little bit of breathing space which clubs had thanks to the Staggies being cut adrift in the play-off position of 11th place has gone.

The Dons were nervously looking over their shoulders following their 1-0 defeat by Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday.

Today they have company down near the bottom of the team after leapfrogging St Johnstone who are now just a point ahead of County.

Even Motherwell will be looking anxiously over their shoulder again with the gap between Stuart Kettlewell’s eighth-placed side and his former club County down to five points.

Should Peter Leven stay in charge of Aberdeen?

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the 1-0 defeat by Dundee. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS.

Credit where it’s due to Leven, who has taken on a thankless task not once but twice since stepping into the Dons dugout in 2024.

His first tenure was one game and he did terrifically well under the most taxing of circumstances against champions Celtic.

A battling 1-1 draw was excellent all things considered with the Dons doing so well they felt aggrieved not to take all three points.

But since then it has been one disappointment after another and by the time Leven was asked to return as interim boss after Neil Warnock’s departure last weekend the situation had deteriorated further from his first stint in charge.

The dire display at Dens Park in midweek reinforced that point.

There’s no way of sugar coating it, the performance was abysmal and the anger among supporters at full-time was understandable.

But Leven has done what Warnock struggled to do in taking the squad and helping them rectify their mistakes and produce a much-improved performance.

A first win and even more importantly a first clean sheet in the league since January 2 is worth celebrating given how bad it has been at Pittodrie in the last three months.

It also raises the question of whether Leven should be left alone to try and keep the Dons in the Premiership.

The search for a new Aberdeen boss is continuing and it would be better for the club in the longer term to have a new manager to be in place sooner rather than later.

But in terms of the here and now? That seems open to debate.

Throwing a new manager straight into the mix is a gamble

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

If the Dons go down the route of bringing in someone new to Scottish football then it would be quite the gamble to drop them into the dugout at Pittodrie for the next game against Ross County on March 30.

If Aberdeen can repeat the feat from Fir Park by picking up another huge win it would give them a six-point cushion on the Staggies with seven games remaining.

It does not bear thinking about what a defeat would mean. For a new manager it would mean instant pressure with a team they may not know an awful lot about.

In the high-stakes game of top-flight survival, being risk-averse may not be such a bad thing for Dons chairman Dave Cormack and his board of directors

By all means get the manager in but maybe a watching brief at the end of the month is the way to go.

