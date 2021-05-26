Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Opinion: Children are likely to see inappropriate content online – parents must be ready to talk about it

By Jamie Murray
May 26, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 11:54 am
Children spend far more time on social media and the internet than ever before

As a parent, it’s not always easy to stop your child from seeing something inappropriate online.

Jamie Murray

It’s natural for children to be inquisitive, and innocent searches can sometimes lead to your child coming across something that may not be suitable for their age.

They may hear a term at school which they don’t know the meaning of, leading to them searching for it online. If what they see upsets or confuses them, they may have some questions for you.

Ensure your child knows that you are always there to listen. If they do talk to you about something then let them know that they’ve done the right thing in coming to you, and ask them how they came across what they have found.

This will give you an opportunity to talk about what is and isn’t appropriate for their age, and to discuss some of the apps, sites and games they use. It will also help you to know how to prevent them seeing it again by using the relevant parental controls.

Make use of parental controls

Most devices have parental controls available in their settings that can help you manage how your child spends their time online. These features can enable you to block content or sites, stop your child accessing paid-for features in apps and limit the amount of time spent on their devices.

https://youtu.be/3zeuuHhzQ5A

It’s a good idea to regularly review these settings to ensure they continue to be relevant for your family.

Your internet service and mobile providers will also be able to set up limits and restrictions on your children’s devices. If you contact them directly, they will be able to set up parental controls and block inappropriate sites.

How to help

If your child has become upset by something they have seen online, you may also want to let them know about the Childline website, which has a great range of advice articles. It also has moderated message boards where they can interact with their peers.

The Calm Zone is packed with tools and activities to help your child de-stress and discover new techniques that can support them when they’re feeling down.

For more information on keeping your child safe online, visit net-aware.org.uk.

If a child or young person sees something that upsets them online, Childline is here, free and confidentially, on 0800 1111 or at childline.org.uk.

Jamie Murray is a Childline supervisor in Aberdeen

