Georgios Leontidis: Forget sci-fi movies – AI has the power to help, not hinder us By Georgios Leontidis February 22, 2022, 6:00 am Hollywood doesn't tend to paint artificial intelligence in the best light (Photo: Mgm/Stanley Kubrick Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]