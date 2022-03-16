Gail Sayles: Proposed Online Safety Bill doesn’t do enough to prevent child grooming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gail Sayles: Proposed Online Safety Bill doesn’t do enough to prevent child grooming

By Gail Sayles
March 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 11:56 am
Child on blue background holding a blue iPad
The Online Safety Bill is intended to keep kids safe on the internet (Photo: ozrimoz/Shutterstock)

Campaigning for social media regulation to ensure that children are safe online has been one of our priorities at the NSPCC since 2017.

Now, with the first reading of the Online Safety Bill imminent, we are urging the UK Government to strengthen the legislation because we believe it risks missing the fundamental goal of keeping children safe from grooming.

We feel the bill fails to address the complex nature and dynamics of online abuse and will not prevent children from coming to avoidable harm. And, recent polling shows overwhelming public support for the robust regulations we consider crucial to combat child sexual abuse, but which are missing from the current plans.

Photo of guest columnist Gail Sayles along with the quote "The legislation risks being all bark and no bite and offering no extra protection to prevent children from coming to avoidable harm."

Two and a half thousand adults, including 212 from Scotland, of various ages and political persuasions, were asked their thoughts on the elements currently missing from the bill.

More than four in five supported the appointment of a senior manager, or safety controller, by social media firms to be held liable for children’s safety on their platforms.

A blonde girl with pink headphones smiles while holding a phone with a pink cover
Children use the internet regularly these days, so their chances of receiving unwanted contact online are increased (Photo: Rawpixel. com/Shutterstock)

Almost three quarters of those who gave an opinion supported the named manager being prosecuted if they failed to protect children from serious harm. And, more than four in five adults in Scotland supported a legal duty requiring social media companies to work with each other to prevent online grooming happening across multiple platforms.

Without these measures in place, the legislation risks being all bark and no bite and offering no extra protection to prevent children from coming to avoidable harm.

Online grooming offences have risen by around 80%

The Online Safety Bill began as a child protection measure but unless significant changes are made to improve it – as proposed by the NSPCC and supported by the majority of people across Scotland and the rest of the UK – it will fail to protect children from grooming.

More than 40,000 people have signed an open letter to the UK Government’s culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, calling for the bill to be toughened up

We know that Police Scotland recorded more than 3,000 child abuse image crimes in the last five years, and online grooming offences have risen by around 80% in this period.

Close up of a police Scotland officer's sleeve
Police Scotland recorded more than 3,000 child abuse image crimes in the last five years (Photo: PA Archive)

More than 40,000 people have signed an open letter to the UK Government’s culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, calling for the bill to be toughened up, ensuring children are safer from groomers who can currently form networks with other offenders and link to child abuse content across platforms.

We urgently need strong legislation and a robust Online Safety Bill to help keep children safer online. The bill as it stands is not enough.

Gail Sayles is NSPCC Scotland local campaigns manager

