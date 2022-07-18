Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Clark: Stop vicious abuse of gamekeepers who protect Scotland’s beauty

By Peter Clark
July 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Gamekeepers are responsible for maintaining Scotland's beautiful landscape (Photo: Matthew Dixon/Shutterstock)
We often hear of the regular and unwarranted abuse that key workers face, from hardworking paramedics to police officers fighting crime on the frontline.

Plastered across train stations, hospitals, police stations and schools are posters and other reminders to the public that, rightly, there will be zero tolerance when it comes to abuse of all key workers.

Yet, there are many key workers who do not receive the support they deserve. Across rural Scotland, the untold and far less commonly reported abuse directed at Scotland’s gamekeepers and deer managers is not immediately evident to see, nor is there widespread recognition that it occurs.

Gamekeepers are, first and foremost, key workers, without whom Scotland’s iconic landscapes would be devoid of the plethora of flora and fauna that we see on our moorlands, forests and glens.

Worrying trends were identified in research undertaken by Scotland’s Rural College, revealing that two-thirds of gamekeepers surveyed had experienced abuse. Moreover, half of gamekeepers included in the research had been impacted by rural crime, including hare coursing and deer poaching.

Gamekeeping is not an easy job: it requires exceptionally hard graft. After returning home from a day of unforgiving and punishing weather conditions on the hills, the last thing you would want to read is online abuse targeted at you, your family and your profession. Yet, this is the reality for many gamekeepers every single day.

‘De facto’ custodians of iconic landscapes

In very remote parts of Scotland, gamekeepers work hard, restoring peatland, exercising deer management, controlling predators, managing moorlands and planting riparian woodlands to protect salmon spawning pools.

Unequivocally, this work contributes to Scotland’s efforts to achieve net zero targets. Scientific studies by Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust show that waders breed up to three times more successfully on grouse moors, benefiting from legal predator control and habitat management by the gamekeepers.

Many Scottish gamekeepers say they have faced abuse (Photo: Agent Wolf/Shutterstock)

Simply put, they are the “de facto” custodians of iconic landscapes. MSP Rachael Hamilton eloquently articulated this in an exchange with the first minister at Holyrood, during the final session of First Minister’s Questions.

Rightly, Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged the importance of rural workers, “not just to our rural communities, but to the health and wellbeing and prosperity of our country overall”. Is this finally proper recognition of gamekeepers’ endeavours in managing Scotland’s iconic landscapes, or is it merely a sound bite, said at a time when the political landscape is changing?

If we are to stem the flow of abuse, misinformation, and ill-feeling towards those who truly keep Scotland beautiful, there has to be a seismic change

Regardless, given that the economic value of shooting benefitting Scotland is £200 million per annum, as well as the vast environmental value, this recognition is long overdue. Yet, the recognition does not solve the ongoing issue of abuse.

We need greater protections for rural workers

The problem is complex and geographically dispersed, yet a possible solution has been found. The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) Scotland and other rural organisations – such as the Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust and Scottish Gamekeepers’ Association, to name a few – want to work with the environment minister to develop a taskforce to address these substantive issues.

The shared vision for the taskforce will consist of a range of rural stakeholders, including the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC), Police Scotland and NatureScot, acting as a conduit to achieve government policy changes to ensure gamekeepers are not left disadvantaged.

Picture shows; A deer calf with its mother.
A deer calf with its mother (Photo: Scottish Gamekeepers Association)

Is it a silver bullet which will see change enacted overnight? No, but it will go a long way towards addressing systemic issues which have led to the escalation in recent abuse.

BASC Scotland and others will work vociferously so that the much-desired taskforce comes to fruition. A meeting is planned with the environment minister in due course, and we will relish the opportunity to stand up for our rural workers.

In the future, greater protections for rural workers might have to be considered. Indeed, if we are to stem the flow of abuse, misinformation, and ill-feeling towards those who truly keep Scotland beautiful, there has to be a seismic change in how gamekeepers are perceived and valued in society.

Peter Clark is public affairs manager for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) in Scotland

