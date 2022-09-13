Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Tufail Hussain: We played a part in Pakistan’s unimaginable loss

By Tufail Hussain
September 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 13, 2022, 12:03 pm
Damage caused by floodwaters in Kalam Valley, northern Pakistan (Photo: Naveed Ali/AP/Shutterstock)
Damage caused by floodwaters in Kalam Valley, northern Pakistan (Photo: Naveed Ali/AP/Shutterstock)

The landscape of Pakistan is now barely recognisable.

Unprecedented torrential rains this monsoon season have devastated the country, and widespread flash floods continue to submerge homes, crops and livestock. As I report from the ground in Sindh – one of the most flood-affected districts in the region – I see the great injustice faced by vulnerable communities as they live out the catastrophic reality of the climate crisis.

This year, the country has experienced 2.9 times more rainfall than the 30-year normal average, and more than 90 districts are affected.

Before I arrived in Pakistan, it was difficult to communicate the magnitude of the floods with statistics and photos. I could not prepare myself for what I was about to witness as I stepped out of the vehicle and heard the relentless crashing of waves.

Here, I stood on previously lush farmland at least 70 miles from the coast, yet water now stretched as far as the eye could see – I could have been on the coast of the Arabian Sea.

The faces of the many vulnerable people whose lives have been destroyed – their expressions lifeless and numb – will stay with me forever. Temporarily camped on the scarce bits of dry land remaining, those affected now face the loss of their homes and their lives as they knew them.

I was informed that every household in the area had at least one member falling sick. I’ve met families sleeping inches above rainwater in their home, and young boys with no choice but to swim through waist-level floodwater to find a clean source of water to drink from. I can only relay the unimaginable gravity of loss, confusion and injustice that is echoed across the faces of millions of people across Pakistan.

A health crisis is inevitable

The urgent concern now is the looming health crisis that is inevitable with the spread of waterborne diseases, including cholera and malaria. As we assess the environment, visit shelters and distribute urgent aid items, swarms of mosquitoes hover in every corner, increasing the dangers of disease in areas where displaced people have become overcrowded.

The climate emergency has hit Pakistan with no certainty of recovery

Fundraising initiatives have been incredible, and we thank the generosity of people in Scotland, who have supported the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Pakistan Floods Appeal. We also thank the Scottish Government for allocating £500,000 to the appeal.

As well as fundraising efforts, I’d urge the global community to acknowledge the climate emergency and its devastating impacts on the least responsible. The climate emergency has hit Pakistan with no certainty of recovery. This disaster is not theirs; it is ours.

  • You can show your support for the recovery efforts by donating to the DEC Pakistan Floods Appeal at dec.org.uk, or by calling 0370 60 60 900

Tufail Hussain is a DEC spokesperson and director of Islamic Relief

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

The Queen meets with school children in 2016 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Mourn endings and celebrate beginnings to keep moving forward
0
The Queen's funeral cortege drives through Aberdeen (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: We must all respect the enormity of the Queen's death
0
King Charles III is greeted by well-wishers during a walkabout to view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)
Chris Deerin: Take strength from the Queen's faith even if you don't believe
1
Queen Elizabeth II during a military inspection at the gates of Balmoral in 2021 (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
David Knight: Queen was petite but stood tall to set an example for all
0
Post Thumbnail
James Bream: We aren't what others think we are - but sometimes that's easy…
0
The Flying Pigs have their say on new Prime Minister Liz Truss
The Flying Pigs: Liz Truss is least bad option for Prime Minister
0
Three of the so-called great offices of state are now held by non-white Brits. Photo: PA
Euan McColm: Privileged MPs in the Commons have little idea about struggles of working…
0
Is the SNP's strategy toward nationalism changing? Photo: David Cheskin/PA Wire
John Ferry: Can the SNP really be less than absolutist on independence?
0
Tom Jones's recent tribute to his wife on The Voice was a moving reminder of love. Photo: ITV
Catherine Deveney: Society sorely lacks empathy for those who need it most
0
Preventing suicide is everybody’s business and we can all play a part by being there for each other.
Dan Farthing: We need to talk about suicide
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (10) during the 1-1 draw with Dundee United last term.
Aberdeen fans on Twitter and Facebook take opposing views on later kick-offs against Dundee…
0
Post Thumbnail
19-year-old Aberdeen man accused of posting intimate video of woman on Snapchat
The Queen meets with school children in 2016 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Mourn endings and celebrate beginnings to keep moving forward
0
Scottish cup Fraserburgh FC (black) V Civil Service Strollers FC (red) In photo Scott Barbour celebrates his 3rd goal with his team mates Photo by Michael Traill 17 Mansefield Cottages Kennethmont Huntly AB54 4NP. Contact numbers Mob07739 38 4792 Home01464 831194
Civil Service Strollers tie in Scottish Cup brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh's Scott…
30 November 2019. Dveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highland Laegue Match between Deveronvale FC and Wick Academy FC. Picture Content: Front 21 Wick Ross Allan
Wick Academy out to make home advantage count in Scottish Cup
Aberdeen FC's performance analysis team, brother and sister Jordi and Marta Rams, pictured at Cormack Park. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
LONG READ: From Barcelona to Aberdeen - How well-travelled brother and sister performance analysts…
0