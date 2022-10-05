Donella Beaton: Young people need confirmation offshore jobs will be important in the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion

Donella Beaton: Young people need confirmation offshore jobs will be important in the future

By Donella Beaton
October 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Japanese students visit Aberdeen, hosted by RGU (Photo: RGU)
Japanese students visit Aberdeen, hosted by RGU (Photo: RGU)

Maintaining international business relationships with no travel over the last two years has been challenging for all.

Now, as borders open, the true strength of these relationships is being tested.

Aberdeen has a long-established role as a leader in the energy sector, but to future-proof the north-east’s international profile, we need to continue to share our expertise and support energy sectors overseas, as well as on our doorstep.

To this end, I was delighted to hear that RGU’s two Japanese partners, Kobe City Government and the philanthropic Nippon Foundation, wanted to return for face-to-face student programmes in Aberdeen as soon as they had permission to travel. It was great to welcome these students here last month.

The university has hosted four programmes where students from different disciplines and higher education institutions in Kobe come together as future leaders to consider offshore energy opportunities.

This year, we hosted our fifth offshore energy summer school for top Japanese engineering students. The summer schools were developed on the back of the late Prime Minister Abe’s decree in 2015 that Japan needed 10,000 new offshore engineers by 2030.

Offshore engineering is not a career of the past

I had the honour of speaking at the Nippon Foundation Ocean Innovation Consortium (NFOIC) launch symposium in Tokyo in 2016. The question that surprised me did not come from a senior academic or executive, but a young person, who asked: “How do I tell my parents that I would like to be an offshore engineer?”

I couldn’t comprehend the challenge, given Japan’s ports, extensive waters, 30,000km of coastline, and therefore significant opportunity for marine development. But, now, we face similar questions from our own Scottish students.

Students visit the National Subsea Centre in Aberdeen (Photo: RGU)

As the UK and Scottish Governments and companies debate our energy future – to invest or not to invest, where to host freeports, how many people will be needed and when, and what a just transition actually means – our young people are turning away from offshore engineering, considering it a career of the past rather than an exciting opportunity for their future.

Uncertainty is affecting our young people, who, in addition to being critical to the future wellbeing of the north of Scotland, could lead the way in delivering energy security for the nation.

We need to ensure that the next generation of students know that there will be jobs for them

A solid engineering qualification with associated work experience is relevant for whatever the future energy mix is, and we need to ensure that the next generation of students know that – and that there will be jobs for them.

I hope I will have an opportunity to better answer the student in Tokyo’s question another time, and I hope we can work together to do the same for young people here in Aberdeen.

Donella Beaton is vice principal for economic development at RGU

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks