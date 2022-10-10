Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion

Helen Murray Taylor: Being a doctor destroyed my mental health – we must protect NHS staff

By Helen Murray Taylor
October 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 7:16 am
Today's NHS staff are suffering record levels of burnout. Photo: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
Today (Oct 10) is World Mental Health Day. For me, it is a day of reflection.

I had my first mental health crisis as a junior doctor, many years ago. I had hoped that, in the years since I left the profession, improved working hours and conditions might have relieved some of the pressure of the job. Apparently not.

A 2022 General Medical Council survey showed that a startling 61% of junior doctors in Scotland reported moderate to high levels of burnout. And it isn’t just doctors who are struggling. Last year, work pressure and understaffing contributed to more than 10% of Scotland’s nurses leaving the NHS.

The pandemic was brutal for the health service. Add staff shortages, backlogs in treatment, blocked beds, ambulance queues and the other horror stories that fill the headlines, and it is small wonder that our NHS workforce is suffering record levels of stress, burnout and depression.

Instead of addressing the root of these problems, the Westminster government has promised that we will be able to see our GPs within two weeks, and that it will speed up handover times from ambulances to hospitals, implying that it is inefficient staff rather than decades of underfunding causing the issues.

One senior A&E nurse has told me that her department routinely runs with 11 nurses instead of the full quota of 25

The government’s vow to “stand up for patients” is laudable, but health sector workers up and down the country can’t fail to hear the subtext: that, with an NHS in crisis, they are to blame.

No one should be expected to work under this type of pressure

Working in the NHS is, by its very nature, stressful, but it isn’t clinical emergencies that are causing such high levels of poor mental health. It is the fear of compromising patient care where workloads are too high and staff too thin on the ground.

I know what it is like when this type of work-related stress tips into full-blown depression and, speaking to NHS staff today, the anger and despair I hear are horribly familiar. The dread of going to work, constant worry that you have let down your patients, the absolute erosion of confidence and pleasure in your job.

More training and recruitment is needed to ease pressure on health workers, benefitting patients. Photo: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

One senior A&E nurse has told me that her department routinely runs with 11 nurses instead of the full quota of 25. No one should be expected to work under this type of pressure.

These are not people who are lazy or shirking their responsibility. These are people who are in a vocational profession to help others. These are people whose mental health is suffering because their working conditions are untenable.

Training and recruiting more doctors and nurses, and improving the workplace environment to give them the time and space to do the job they were trained for, would be costly, but it would be money well spent. Protecting the mental health of NHS workers would benefit all of us.

Helen Murray Taylor is an author and former doctor

Donna McLean: Can our threadbare NHS survive the grim winter ahead?

