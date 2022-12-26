Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Catriona Thomson: RSVP to your smear test invite ASAP

By Catriona Thomson
December 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 12:49 pm
Attendance numbers for cervical screenings have dropped (Image: Maddie Red/Shutterstock)
Attendance numbers for cervical screenings have dropped (Image: Maddie Red/Shutterstock)

Up to 83% of cervical cancer deaths could be prevented, writes Catriona Thomson, but only if everyone invited attends their appointments.

An invitation dropped through my letter box, and, I confess, my heart sank a little.

It wasn’t another notification from the bank to say that our monthly mortgage payment is increasing, but that is never too far away. Instead, it was a letter asking me to make an appointment for a cervical screening test.

To be brutally honest, no one relishes the thought of a close encounter with a speculum. But, I made my appointment quickly, to get it over and done with. It is all too easy to hide the letter, in the hope that it goes away.

The Scottish cervical screening programme properly began in 1988. Before then, smear tests were done on an ad hoc basis. The programme aims to prevent rather than diagnose cervical cancer.

It is a test to check for human papillomavirus, or HPV – the virus that causes over 99% of cervical cancers. It’s common, and usually resolves itself without any symptoms. A positive smear test will be checked for abnormal cells (caused by HPV) that could potentially develop into cancer in the future.

In Scotland between 2016 and 2018, there were 320 new cervical cancer cases every year. That’s around one a day. And, each year, there were 95 cervical cancer deaths – almost two every week.

According to Cancer Research figures, cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer for females in the UK, with the incidence highest in women aged 30 to 34. One in 142 will be diagnosed with it in their lifetime.

A simple test for those aged 25 to 64

Currently, anyone with a cervix aged 25 to 64 (so that can include some trans, and non-binary people) will get a five-yearly invite, providing they are registered with a GP. But, each individual has to decide whether or not to make their appointment.

This simple test can highlight problems in people who have no symptoms, meaning they can be monitored more closely or treated early and effectively.

The procedure itself lasts only a few minutes, and is only slightly uncomfortable

The worst part of the test for me is waiting in the GP surgery waiting room beforehand. The procedure itself lasts only a few minutes, and is only slightly uncomfortable.

I prefer a businesslike approach. In my opinion, it is not the time to ask if you are going anywhere nice on your holidays. Thankfully, that didn’t happen, and my results are due back within 10 weeks.

Screenings could prevent up to 83% of cervical cancer deaths if everyone attended their appointment.

Leading UK national charity funding research and raising awareness into gynaecological cancers, The Eve Appeal, highlights that “cervical screening prevents around 70% of cervical cancer deaths but that could go up to 83% if everyone attended their appointment.”

Another measure – a vaccine – was introduced for young people in Scotland in 2008 to protect against some HPV viruses. Sadly, this doesn’t protect against all strains that can lead to cancers, so, unfortunately, you still need to have regular smear tests if you’re vaccinated.

Don’t wait for symptoms to book a smear test

The most recent data from Public Health Scotland’s cervical screening annual update, shows that there has been a downward trend in people coming forward for a smear test.

Although the pausing of the programme during the beginning of the Covid pandemic partially accounts for this reduction in numbers, it doesn’t explain it all. Across all age groups, fewer women are opting to have them.

Put simply, the cervical screening programme saves lives

In particular, women from the most deprived areas are less likely to book an appointment, with an uptake of only 63%, compared with 74% in more affluent areas, which worries me. Perhaps, ladies, we have become complacent and forgotten just how vital this test is.

Maxine Lenza, health information officer at Cancer Research UK, said: “We know that some people find cervical screening uncomfortable or painful, but there are ways to make your appointment work better for you. For example, when booking you can ask for a longer time slot, as this will give you time to speak through any concerns you may have beforehand with the nurse.

“It’s important to remember screening programmes are for people who do not have symptoms. So, if you notice anything unusual for you, do not wait for a screening invitation – speak to your doctor.”

The symptoms that need to be checked out are: vaginal bleeding that is unusual for you, a change to vaginal discharge, pain or discomfort during sex, and pain in your lower back or pelvis.

The Eve Appeal ambassador, Karen Hobbs said “It’s incredibly important to attend your cervical screening appointment, as cervical cancer is the only one of the five gynae cancers to have a successful NHS screening programme.

“By attending your cervical screening appointment, you are giving yourself the best chance of stopping cervical cancer before it has a chance to start. If you regularly attend your cervical screening appointments, then you’re actively taking steps towards cervical cancer prevention.”

Put simply, the cervical screening programme saves lives. So, when your letter next arrives, make sure you make an appointment. It is one invite you should never turn down.

Catriona Thomson is a freelance food and drink writer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented