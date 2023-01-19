Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Johnson: Winter blues can affect children just as much as adults

By Paul Johnson
January 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 8:05 am
The walk to and from school can be a good time for a chat between parents and their children (Image: Evgeny Atamanenko/Shutterstock)
The walk to and from school can be a good time for a chat between parents and their children (Image: Evgeny Atamanenko/Shutterstock)

A child’s mental health is as important to their safety and wellbeing as their physical health, writes Paul Johnson of Childline.

In January, a combination of post-Christmas blues and cold, long dark nights can affect our mental health as adults, but the mental wellbeing of children and young people can also be impacted.

Their mental health is as important to their safety and wellbeing as their physical health.

It can impact on all aspects of their life, including their education, relationships, and physical wellbeing. The state of a child’s mental health can also change over time, to varying degrees of seriousness, and for different reasons.

Several things can cause these changes, including anxiety, stress, depression, and loneliness. It can be hard for adults to recognise when a child needs support with mental health issues, and it can be difficult for young people to speak out about the challenges they are facing.

So, what can parents and carers do to help prevent children being affected by these things, not just in January, but throughout the year?

Have regular open and honest conversations

Firstly, we would always recommend having regular open and honest conversations with your child about how they are feeling, and anything that might be on their mind. These can be informal chats over a meal, during a TV ad break, or on the way to and from school.

The more common and natural these discussions become, the more your child will be reassured that you are there to help support them, and that they can trust or confide in you if there is something bothering them.

Our most recent Childline Annual Review showed that more than 34,500 counselling sessions across the UK – roughly 14% of all sessions given by our Childline service – were given to children and young people who said the counsellor was the first person they had spoken to about their feelings.

Children should always have a trusted adult who they can turn to with problems. Image: fizkes/Shutterstock

Our counsellors are available 24 hours a day, via phone, one-to-one chat or email, for support if a child doesn’t feel ready to talk to a family member. The Childline website also has a lot of advice and support, including moderated message boards where they can talk to other young people.

Chances are, they will find out they are not alone in feeling this way, and discover how others might have dealt with similar feelings. There are also mindfulness exercises, art tools and much more for them to explore and see what works for them.

It is important to take some time away from the online world, so it could be worth encouraging your child to stay active

It is important to take some time away from the online world, so it could be worth encouraging your child to stay active. Exercise can go a long way to brightening their mood and making a positive difference.

And, as always, there’s more advice and information for parents at nspcc.org.uk regarding further support, this month and beyond.

Paul Johnson is Childline team manager for Scotland, based in Aberdeen

Tags

Conversation

