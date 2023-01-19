Highland paedophile and upskirting voyeur avoids jail after being caught with ‘extreme’ child abuse videos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland paedophile and upskirting voyeur avoids jail after being caught with ‘extreme’ child abuse videos

By David Love
January 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 8:10 am
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A sheriff has decided against jailing a voyeur who secretly filmed up the skirts of fellow university students and used night vision technology to spy on children.

University of the Highlands and Islands computer science student Iain Grant also had a stash of videos featuring a woman who he had followed on foot on a number of occasions and discreetly filmed without her knowledge.

Sentencing had been deferred on the 46-year-old Muir of Ord man after Sheriff Sara Matheson call for reports.

When he appeared again at Inverness Sheriff Court this week, defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell said he made comments in the report which concerned her and would concern the sheriff.

She added: “He also tells me he did not say that the children being abused appeared to be enjoying it but he accepts he said there was not a lot of force involved.”

Hundreds of indecent images and voyeur videos

Grant previously appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of breach of the peace, by making videos between March 2002 and February 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing 631 indecent images. Of those, 239 were “extreme” images of children being sexually abused.

The court was told that 21 videos featured the same woman, who he followed and recorded on a number of train journeys between Muir of Ord and Inverness.

She told police she felt “violated” and “quite alarmed” by Grant’s actions.

After receiving intelligence, police raided his mother and stepfather’s home where he lived.

When they arrived at the property, Grant told them: “I know what you are looking for. It’s me you are looking for.”

Officers seized electronic devices and 71 video files.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said: “They were of a voyeuristic nature, some recorded in night vision at night.

“It was comings and goings of neighbours in gardens and children playing. He was just spying on them – invading their privacy but not zooming into bedrooms.”

Some of Grant’s videos were entitled “spyphoto” or “spyvideo”, the court was told.

Other videos were taken on the Inverness campus of the University of the Highlands and Islands.

“In these videos, the camera is activated above the desk and it is then positioned underneath the desk in what appears to be an effort to film the legs, genital area and effectively ‘upskirt’ the female student seated at the opposite side of the desk from the accused,” Mrs Gair explained.

Sheriff’s comments

Sheriff Matheson told Grant, of Highfield, Muir of Ord, that while he had passed the threshold of a custodial sentence, by putting him on a programme for sex offenders “there is a prospect of reducing your propensity of re-offending”.

However, she warned him he would be jailed if he broke any of her conditions, which last for the next three years.

During that time, he will be closely supervised by social workers and police.

He also has to complete 270 hours of unpaid community work within 12 months as well as participate in the “Moving forward Making Changes” programme.

In addition, he was placed on the sex offender’s register until 2026.

The 10 additional conditions placed upon him included not owning more than one mobile phone or computer capable of accessing the internet, not accessing the web from any other device, not using encryption, deleting search history or using social media sites and allowing his supervising officers to inspect any device he accessed.

