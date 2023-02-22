Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Struan Stevenson: Outright bottom trawling ban could mean the end for some fishing communities

By Struan Stevenson
February 22, 2023, 6:00 am
There are concerns that scallop dredgers and prawn trawlers might be banned (Image: Steve Lovegrove/Shutterstock)
There are concerns that scallop dredgers and prawn trawlers might be banned (Image: Steve Lovegrove/Shutterstock)

The Scottish Greens have called for a complete ban on bottom trawling and dredging, but it would put many jobs at risk, writes Struan Stevenson.

There are fears in Scotland that a move by the European Commission to ban active bottom fishing gears, like those used by scallop dredgers and prawn trawlers, might be copied by the Scottish Government.

A leaked document exposed by the European Bottom Fisheries Alliance (EBFA), has caused ripples of disquiet in Scotland.

The EU Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, has pledged to ban bottom trawling in 30% of the EU’s seas. The EBFA says the ban would have a devastating impact on fishing communities, destroying jobs, livelihoods, and businesses, and forcing the EU to import products such as whitefish, shrimps and shellfish from Norway, Russia, and China.

The EBFA accuses the European Commission of “selective quotation of science and facts and skewed interpretations” being used as justification for the proposed ban. They accuse Commissioner Sinkevičius of following “campaigns fabricated by the environmental NGOs”, who claim that bottom-towed fishing gear not only destroys vital underwater habitats, but also rips up the seafloor and releases carbon, potentially driving climate change.

The Commission’s action plan is part of its EU Biodiversity Strategy, to protect 30% of EU waters by 2030. Scotland’s adherence to the same “30by30” plan has already seen the creation of a massive network of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), now consisting of 244 sites around our coasts, where commercial fishing has been curtailed.

Indeed, Scottish ministers launched a public consultation on Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) on December 12 last year, which could see even more draconian measures introduced. The Scottish Greens have already called for a complete ban on bottom trawling and dredging within all MPAs, emulating similar bans already introduced in England.

HPMAs could impact hugely on Scotland’s fishing sector

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, has attacked the SNP/Green government’s proposals for HPMAs, saying: “There is no justifiable scientific rationale for their introduction or any evidence whatsoever that they will achieve their very vague aims.”

She continued: “MPAs aim to strike a balance between conservation and sustainable harvesting, whereas HPMAs will exclude fishing altogether”.

With 70% of the seafood consumed in the EU imported, it is feared that the ban on bottom trawling will simply hand this lucrative market to countries like Russia and China, which will pay no heed to sustainability or conservation.

The concern here is that Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, the two Green ministers in the current coalition Scottish Government, will implement a disastrous push for an outright ban on bottom trawling, destroying thousands of jobs and impacting hugely on Scotland’s fishing sector. Some fear the affect it could have on remote, rural fishing communities could lead to a modern-day clearances.

Struan Stevenson was a member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2014. He is an author, CEO of Scottish Business UK and a director of the European Bureau for Conservation and Development

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

US artist, Jeff Koons, with one of his (undestroyed) Balloon Dog sculptures (Image: Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: The best accidents end happily ever after
PABest First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking during an event at the Ozone, Our Dynamic Earth, in Edinburgh to outline Scottish independence plans on the day that the UK is set to leave the European Union. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday January 31, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Readers' letters: More reaction to Sturgeon resigning and the future of Scotland
The iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles is one of the city's top tourist attractions (Image: Ingus Kruklitis/Shutterstock)
Rebecca Buchan: Giant letters could spell out a brighter future for Aberdeen city centre
Health secretary and SNP leadership hopeful, Humza Yousaf, with his daughter, Amal (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
James Millar: Resist the human urge to lump politicians together - judge them as…
The sun is rising on a new era for Holyrood (Image: Ulmus Media/Shutterstock)
Malcolm Bruce: 'Independence or bust' is by no means the only way forward for…
Elsie Cook campaigned tirelessly for women's football to be recognised by the SFA (Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson)
Alex Watson: We all owe it to the women before and after us to…
Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as First Minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon's legacy and the future of the SNP
Open, honest and positive communication, even with strangers, has the potential to make someone's day better (Image: Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Life's too short for small talk - I want to know who…
Kate Forbes announced her intention to run in the SNP leadership race on Monday (Image: Andrew Woodhouse/Skye Commercial Photography/PA)
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes has already shown she'll fight for economic equality in Scotland
Apparently your preferred pet all comes down to your personality (Image: Chendongshan/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Cats or dogs? Apparently it all comes down to personality

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Orkney flag
Review of flag flying protocol met with approval by Orkney councillors – Pride flag…
Scotland batter Kyle Coetzer. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shut
Cricket: Scotland success in WCL2 'special' for Aberdeen's Kyle Coetzer
'Spellbinding' Girl From The North Country at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen.
Review: Standing ovation for Girl From The North Country at Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Boss Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to 'land punches' on direct rivals
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS
Aberdeen should target Scotland boss Steve Clarke for manager's job, says Pittodrie legend Frank…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Huntly striving to keep run going in derby clash with Keith
6 August 2022. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Rothes Allen Mackenzie
No let up from Rothes' Allen Mackenzie against local club Strathspey Thistle
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell. Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United
Formartine's Paul Campbell looks to continue scoring streak in Brechin encounter
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
Rose Reilly, left playing for the Italian national team and right receiving her MBE in 2022.
Who is Rose Reilly? - The football legend heading to Aberdeen next month

Editor's Picks

Most Commented