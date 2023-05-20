What A Week: A high speed chase and the accelerated rise of AI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What A Week: A high speed chase and the accelerated rise of AI

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex get into a legal row with the paparazzi while Tom Hanks, Sting and Carl Bernstein warn of a battle royale over artificial intelligence

The Duchess of Sussex on stage with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

There was a “near catastrophic” high speed chase on Tuesday but that’s what I get for racing pensioners to the vegetable soup mix in Asda.

It’s always first thing to run out, presumably because a hearty broth is the smartest way to stretch a groceries budget.

Soup is also warming, which is handy now that only lottery winners and footballers feel flush enough to put on the heating.

The Sussexes said they were involved in a night-time car chase through New York City which apparently wasn’t as much fun as it sounds.

Harry, Meghan and her mum Doria Ragland arrive at the Woman Of Vision Awards via what appears to be a car rental shop. Image: Raymond Hall/GC Images.

Having arrived at an awards event via a side entrance, they were snapped in all their finery at what appeared to be a Hertz cars rental shop.

A red carpet moment it was not. Perhaps it was organised by the same people who brought us the infamous 2020 press conference with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani in the car park of a landscaping firm in Philadelphia.

Battle over pictures

The couple’s spokesperson said paparazzi engaged in “relentless pursuit” which resulted in “multiple near collisions involving other drivers, pedestrians and two NYPD officers”.

They alleged those involved broke multiple road rules, including running a red light, driving on the pavement, driving while on the phone, and illegally blocking a moving vehicle.

A typical New York night then, no wonder the traffic cops didn’t notice anything unusual.

The couple switched to a yellow cab and afterwards taxi driver Sukhcharn “Sonny” Singh said little except that he thought their description was “exaggerated”.

He probably has his own talk show by now.

New York City cab driver Sukhcharn Singh poses for a photo with his taxi in the Queens borough of New York after picking up the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they switched cars. Image: AP Photo/David R. Martin.

Next, the American War of Independence was dragged into it after the paparazzi refused to hand over photographs.

Harry and Meghan’s lawyers wrote to a news agency saying: “We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers.”

You’d think a former public schoolboy would know that “hereby demanding” anything is only going to get your head pushed down a toilet.

No to royal prerogative

Backgrid said Harry couldn’t just command stuff “as Kings do” and told his lawyers to advise him “his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers.”

Wow, that just escalated faster than the user base for ChatGPT.

If you don’t know what the AI chatbot is, enjoy this moment, because by next week you’ll be reminiscing about a time when actors, poets, programmers and artists were actual human people.

Chatbot has a billion queries a day

It has an estimated 173 million users making one billion queries a day.

Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein issued a warning over the use of AI in journalism saying: “We need to know what’s real as opposed to what’s false.”

Sting said musicians face a battle “defending our human capital against AI” and actor Tom Hanks raised the alarm over “deep fake” technology.

Sting has warned over the increasing use of artificial intelligence to write songs. Image: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock.

He fears he could end up being cast in films long after his death and having tried to sit through Forrest Gump once, I can assure him, no-one wants that.

My nephew showed me what AI can do and it makes the internet look like one of those cardboard-box televisions I used to make when I was a kid.

We’re in a “use it or lose it” situation and the rise of AI is a reminder that real, live artists needs our attention and support.

Tom Hanks said technology could be used to recreate his image, ensuring he continued to appear in movies “from now until kingdom come” Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

Festival cancelled

It was disappointing that the Midnight Sun Weekender festival in Stornoway, featuring The Pretenders and Primal Scream, was cancelled due to poor ticket sales and infrastructure issues.

Undertones frontman Feargal Sharkey visited Boat of Garten, not to perform, but to back an environmental project on the River Spey.

Atlantic salmon depend on the waterway and wild populations have fallen by 70% in 25 years.

Feargal Sharkey on the banks of the River Spey at Boat of Garten with Roger Knight, director of the Spey Fishery Board on Thursday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Pupils at North Kessock Primary put an iPhone, a Scottish fiver, a diary from lockdown and photographs of petrol cars in a time capsule at Inverness Castle.

Let’s hope they don’t look back and wish they had added a picture of an extinct Atlantic salmon and the last human still in paid employment into it.

North Kessock Primary pupils celeberate winning the time capsule competition. Image Ewen Weatherspoon.

 

