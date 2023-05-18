Cash, a lockdown diary and a dream ring: What kids chose for the Inverness Castle time capsule

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A time capsule to be suspended in the old well at Inverness Castle will include items chosen by North Kessock Primary pupils.

The school has been chosen as the winner of a project to identify contents to lock away for 50 years as part of the castle’s multi million pound refurbishment.

So what did the pupils choose?

Its top five items included an iphone, coins in use in 2023 and a Scottish £5 note.

A diary from home schooling during the Covid lockdown, including newspaper cuttings, was also chosen.

As were a ribbon with Scots writing and the date commemorating King Charles’ coronation, along with an aerial photograph of North Kessock and Inverness featuring diesel and petrol cars.

Representatives of the school will be invited to attend the suspension of the time capsule at a lter date.

All primary schools in the Highlands were invited to identify significant items to lock away for a future generation to find.

Five additional items that were popular among several schools will be put in a second time capsule.

These include Nessie, a dream ring cake from Harry Gows and logos of Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County football clubs.

There is also a diary entry of a Highland pupil welcoming a young person from Ukraine to their school and cuttings from the Press and Journal and other newspapers covering the Highlands.

Councillor Ian Brown, leader of Inverness City and Area and co-chair of the Inverness Castle Project delivery group, said: “We were delighted by the response from schools across the area for the time capsule project.

Castle will be a major tourist attraction

“It really was inspirational to see the wide-ranging ideas from our younger generation about what they believe is special about the Highlands.

“Although there could only be one winning school, we were very pleased to recognise five additional items that were common to many of the other schools’ submissions.

“We can only imagine the excitement there will be in 50 years time when perhaps some of those involved today will be able to tell the stories of the items included in the time capsule today – just as Inverness Castle will share the story of the Highlands past, present and future when it opens in two years time as a visitor experience.”

The time capsule project, sponsored by Bancon Construction, is part of the major refurbishment of the castle to turn it into a world class tourist attraction.

New visuals of what the landmark will look like when it opens in 2025 were unveiled last month.

The project is part of the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal, a joint initiative supported by up to £315 million from the UK and Scottish governments, Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and University of the Highlands and Islands.

High Life Highland chair Mark Tate, said it has been interesting to hear the pupils’ suggestions.

“It’s great to know that one day a new generation will learn about what life was like in the Highlands by the story attached to each item.

“By giving all the schools an opportunity to participate, and including the additional items, the time capsule itself will become part of the story of the Inverness Castle Experience when it opens in two years time.”

Entries reflect creative approach of pupils

Kate Lackie, interim chief executive of The Highland Council was a member of the panel that decided the winning entry.

“The decision to extend the capsule to include ten items reflected the hard work, thought and creative approach of the young people behind every single entry.”

