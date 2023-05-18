Cash, a lockdown diary and a dream ring: What kids chose for the Inverness Castle time capsule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Cash, a lockdown diary and a dream ring: What kids chose for the Inverness Castle time capsule

North Kessock Primary winners of a project to lock away items for 50 years

By John Ross
North Kessock Primary pupils celeberate winning the time capsule competition. Image Ewen Weatherspoon
North Kessock Primary pupils celeberate winning the time capsule competition. Image Ewen Weatherspoon

A time capsule to be suspended in the old well at Inverness Castle will include items chosen by North Kessock Primary pupils.

The school has been chosen as the winner of a project to identify contents to lock away for 50 years as part of the castle’s multi million pound refurbishment.

So what did the pupils choose?

Its top five items included an iphone, coins in use in 2023 and a Scottish £5 note.

A diary from home schooling during the Covid lockdown, including newspaper cuttings, was also chosen.

As were a ribbon with Scots writing and the date commemorating King Charles’ coronation, along with an aerial photograph of North Kessock and Inverness featuring diesel and petrol cars.

Representatives of the school will be invited to attend the suspension of the time capsule at a lter date.

All primary schools in the Highlands were invited to identify significant items to lock away for a future generation to find.

Artist impressions of how the Inverness Castle attraction will look.

Five additional items that were popular among several schools will be put in a second time capsule.

These include Nessie, a dream ring cake from Harry Gows and logos of Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County football clubs.

There is also a diary entry of a Highland pupil welcoming a young person from Ukraine to their school and cuttings from the Press and Journal and other newspapers covering the Highlands.

Councillor Ian Brown, leader of Inverness City and Area and co-chair of the Inverness Castle Project delivery group, said: “We were delighted by the response from schools across the area for the time capsule project.

Castle will be a major tourist attraction

“It really was inspirational to see the wide-ranging ideas from our younger generation about what they believe is special about the Highlands.

“Although there could only be one winning school, we were very pleased to recognise five additional items that were common to many of the other schools’ submissions.

“We can only imagine the excitement there will be in 50 years time when perhaps some of those involved today will be able to tell the stories of the items included in the time capsule today – just as Inverness Castle will share the story of the Highlands past, present and future when it opens in two years time as a visitor experience.”

The time capsule project, sponsored by Bancon Construction, is part of the major refurbishment of the castle to turn it into a world class tourist attraction.

New visuals of what the landmark will look like when it opens in 2025 were unveiled last month.

The castle is undergoing a multi-million pound transformation

The project is part of the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal, a joint initiative supported by up to £315 million from the UK and Scottish governments, Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and University of the Highlands and Islands.

High Life Highland chair Mark Tate, said it has been interesting to hear the pupils’ suggestions.

“It’s great to know that one day a new generation will learn about what life was like in the Highlands by the story attached to each item.

“By giving all the schools an opportunity to participate, and including the additional items, the time capsule itself will become part of the story of the Inverness Castle Experience when it opens in two years time.”

Entries reflect creative approach of pupils

Kate Lackie, interim chief executive of The Highland Council was a member of the panel that decided the winning entry.

“The decision to extend the capsule to include ten items reflected the hard work, thought and creative approach of the young people behind every single entry.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]