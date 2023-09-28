Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tracy Reid: Volunteering as a Childline phone counsellor in Aberdeen has made me a better version of myself

Increased wellbeing can come from random acts of kindness and volunteering to help others.

Phoning Childline allows young people to feel listened to in a non-judgmental way (Image: design_mst/Shutterstock)
By Tracy Reid

Childline has been an important part of my life since 2019. To some, volunteering is all about giving, but with Childline I have become a better version of myself and it has given me so much.

The training modules are extremely beneficial, not only for my role at Childline, but also in my career as a secondary school teacher and head of guidance.

The training helps us to understand that we are not trying to fix people’s lives: sadly, that’s not possible. We can, however, use the extremely valuable skill of listening in a non-judgmental way, and it’s surprising how much a young person can benefit just from having their voice heard and feelings validated.

Life is busy and I am constantly on the go as a teacher. There are few opportunities to have long conversations with young people. But, when I’m in a counselling session, I have time to dedicate to that person; I’m in the zone with them and it feels so calm compared to other aspects of life.

It also feels very worthwhile. After that 30 minutes or hour, the young person can leave feeling much better, and all I’ve really done is be there to listen and help them explore their own thoughts, feelings and needs.

When a young person contacts Childline, I like that we don’t jump to asking: “Have you told your GP?” Instead, we explore ways that may help them to cope better in life. It’s natural to have worries, but we discuss that there are things that may help their mental wellbeing, such as spending time with others or focusing on sport, music, reading, drawing and writing.

Sometimes young people call Childline to explore their own thoughts and feelings before talking to their loved ones (Image: Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock)

Often they will tell us something for the first time, because they are “testing the water” and exploring their own thoughts and feelings before talking to someone else. When this happens, we want to empower them, and hope they will feel more able to go and share this with someone else in their life, who can do something to help them.

Some volunteers prefer online chats with young people, but I prefer voice calls. I feel that the support I can offer when I can hear their tone of voice and they can hear mine is particularly helpful.

Volunteering is an energising experience

The supervisors at our Aberdeen base are all hands on, proactive and keen to support us. The appreciation shown to volunteer counsellors is incredible, and we are usually rewarded with endless supplies of treats in the base.

One thing I really like about Childline is the long-lasting friendships I’ve made there. Despite being brought together over some difficult issues that young people are facing in our society, we are a fun bunch of people.

We share funny photos on group chats to make each other laugh, and we organise regular get-togethers, such as beach or hill walks, comedy club nights, lunches in the city and, soon, our St Andrew’s Day ceilidh, which will take place at Aberdeen Music Hall.

One of my favourite activities was participating in the inflatable assault course at The Event Complex Aberdeen. There’s always someone from the range of shifts on offer who is willing to go to something with you if you ask, and many of our events are open to the public, so we can bring family and friends.

I am a firm believer that increased wellbeing can come from random acts of kindness – when we do something nice for others without being asked or expecting something in return

Sometimes other people in my life ask how I have time to volunteer in addition to my full-time, professional work and family. But, for me, Childline isn’t something extra on my to-do list. It’s a positive part of my week, where I am energised by supporting young people.

We have a range of students, professionals, parents and retired people who all make time each week to pick a shift, so we quickly get to know one another. I am a firm believer that increased wellbeing can come from random acts of kindness – when we do something nice for others without being asked or expecting something in return.

Through volunteering, I learn something new every day, my stress levels are reduced and I experience feelings of increased positive mood, self-worth and optimism.

Tracy Reid is a volunteer at the NSPCC-run Childline base in Aberdeen

