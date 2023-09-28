Teen gave ‘wet willy’ to stranger before telling police he’d rape their little sisters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen gave ‘wet willy’ to stranger before telling police he’d rape their little sisters

Nico Tole put his index finger into his own mouth - wetting it with saliva - before putting it into a stranger's ear.

By David McPhee
Nico Tole appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A teenager wet his finger with his spit and shoved it into a stranger’s ear before telling police he’d “rape their little sisters” after they arrested him for the bizarre assault.

Nico Tole appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted to giving the man on Aberdeen’s Union Street what’s known as a ‘wet willy’.

After being arrested, the 19-year-old stripped off his clothes, exposing himself to police officers.

Tole, who has a number of previous convictions for violence and intimidation, told the court he was “remorseful and ashamed” over his actions.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose said that, around 7.08pm on August 16 this year, Tole talked to people next to the bus stop outside the Co-op supermarket on Union Street.

He quickly became irate and antagonistic

One witness, who worked at the Co-op, recalled hearing a raised voice and looked toward the shop exit door where they saw Tole shouting “f*** off” at a man who was nearby.

“The accused thereafter pushed the complainer to the upper arm and, as a result, the man stumbled backward,” Mr Ambrose said.

“The accused looked confused by this and moved back before putting his index finger into his own mouth and placing it into the complainer’s ear.”

Co-op security staff then contacted the police who arrested Tole and placed him in the back of a police vehicle.

But he quickly became irate and antagonistic.

Police constables were forced to move him into a marked police van in which he repeatedly struggled and flailed his arms to impede the officers.

Offender exposed his genitals

While on the way to Kittybrewster police station, Tole made a number of homophobic remarks to officers before saying he would “get” them when they finished their shift.

At the custody suite, he then added: “I will eat yous alive. I will rape yous. I will rape your little sisters.”

Tole then spat in his cell before beginning to remove all his clothing, exposing himself to the officers.

Tole pled guilty to one charge of assault and a second charge of obstructing officers by violently struggling with them.

He also admitted to another charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, uttering homophobic slurs, uttering threats of violence and intentionally exposing his genitals to police officers.

Tole had ‘consumed too much alcohol’ with prescription medication

Tole’s solicitor Michael Burnett told the court that his client had a “significant mental health background”.

But he added that Tole had also “consumed too much alcohol” which he had mixed with prescription medication.

“He is remorseful and ashamed by his actions and no one else but him has contributed to this,” Mr Burnett said.

“Despite not being able to remember what happened, he has accepted responsibility for as much as he can – police officers should not have to be subjected to this kind of behaviour.”

Sheriff Eric Brown imposed a community payback order on Tole, of Gardener Crescent in Aberdeen, and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

