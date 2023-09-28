Teen gave ‘wet willy’ to stranger before telling police he’d rape their little sisters

A teenager wet his finger with his spit and shoved it into a stranger’s ear before telling police he’d “rape their little sisters” after they arrested him for the bizarre assault.

Nico Tole appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted to giving the man on Aberdeen’s Union Street what’s known as a ‘wet willy’.

After being arrested, the 19-year-old stripped off his clothes, exposing himself to police officers.

Tole, who has a number of previous convictions for violence and intimidation, told the court he was “remorseful and ashamed” over his actions.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose said that, around 7.08pm on August 16 this year, Tole talked to people next to the bus stop outside the Co-op supermarket on Union Street.

He quickly became irate and antagonistic

One witness, who worked at the Co-op, recalled hearing a raised voice and looked toward the shop exit door where they saw Tole shouting “f*** off” at a man who was nearby.

“The accused thereafter pushed the complainer to the upper arm and, as a result, the man stumbled backward,” Mr Ambrose said.

“The accused looked confused by this and moved back before putting his index finger into his own mouth and placing it into the complainer’s ear.”

Co-op security staff then contacted the police who arrested Tole and placed him in the back of a police vehicle.

But he quickly became irate and antagonistic.

Police constables were forced to move him into a marked police van in which he repeatedly struggled and flailed his arms to impede the officers.

Offender exposed his genitals

While on the way to Kittybrewster police station, Tole made a number of homophobic remarks to officers before saying he would “get” them when they finished their shift.

At the custody suite, he then added: “I will eat yous alive. I will rape yous. I will rape your little sisters.”

Tole then spat in his cell before beginning to remove all his clothing, exposing himself to the officers.

Tole pled guilty to one charge of assault and a second charge of obstructing officers by violently struggling with them.

He also admitted to another charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, uttering homophobic slurs, uttering threats of violence and intentionally exposing his genitals to police officers.

Tole had ‘consumed too much alcohol’ with prescription medication

Tole’s solicitor Michael Burnett told the court that his client had a “significant mental health background”.

But he added that Tole had also “consumed too much alcohol” which he had mixed with prescription medication.

“He is remorseful and ashamed by his actions and no one else but him has contributed to this,” Mr Burnett said.

“Despite not being able to remember what happened, he has accepted responsibility for as much as he can – police officers should not have to be subjected to this kind of behaviour.”

Sheriff Eric Brown imposed a community payback order on Tole, of Gardener Crescent in Aberdeen, and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

