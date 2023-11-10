Moreen Simpson: My bad knees have been the bane of my 75 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: My bad knees have been the bane of my 75 years

A lifetime of knee issues recently culminated in an embarrassing situation on an Aberdeen bus.

Where's Arnold Schwarzenegger for a hand up when you need him? Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

Mum had this pithy way with folk with a recurring ailment.

To my pal, who’d a hacking hoast most of her life, after a particularly enthusiastic bout of coughing, here’s her: “Aye, Jenny. Ye’ve aye had a chest.” To her darling daughter, it was: “Like me wi’ ma bowels, you hiv tae live wi’ yer knees.”

They have indeed been the bane of my 75 years, starting as a young ‘un in Culter. Every day, I’d scamper doon steep Malcolm Road to meet my dad leaving The Mill, never reaching his bosie unscathed. Mo almost permanently plastered over wounds from clattering to the tarmac, mum reckoned something was wrong with my leggies, only for the GP to enlighten her I was – clumsy.

Around 12 or 13, after constant knee pain, X-rayed and prodding at ARI, diagnosed with rampant hormones and growing pains. Since then, I’ve aye been a bit o’ a martyr to my patellas. Never happy kneeling for more that a few minties. On red alert every time there’s the merest twinge. Tell the truth, I quite expected to be fitted with new eens by the time I was 40.

However, as al’ age and my girth have increased, these ffflippin’ joints have started to plague me again. Not with pain – they just dinna work. Dinna take my weight, which is, efter a’, the whole point in havin’ them.

If I’m sittin’ doon, I need my arms to hoik me up to my feet. Getting into and, particularly, out of a car is a major manoeuvre, much easier if I can enter bum-first, exit bum-last, swivelling in between. (Sounds like a tricky step from Strictly. )

If I have to hit the floor for anything, the only way oot is to haul masellie up by my arms, pushing on something solid. Spik aboot Wreck of the Hesperus.

Gammie knees laid bare to the world

That’s a’ liveable within the privacy of my hoosie. But, last week, my gammie knees were laid bare to the world (AKA the top of Union Street.)

Poorin’ rain, in long queue for the bussie. Poked my pass into the wee shelf; sod it, slithered aff and hit the deck. I bent doon to pick it up and – nightmare – my knees buckled. Doon I went on both of them, obviously startling all of the number 13 passengers, not to mention the increasingly rain-soaked queue behind me.

Jobbie was… how could I get up again? Needed props for my arms to heave masellie. Unable to move, sez me to no one in particular: “I’m sorry. I’m nae very good on my knees.” (Ye gods. Fit a gype!)

At least the bus driver was sympathetic. Image: Philippa Gerrard

If only Arnold Schwarzenegger had been in the queue behind me to wheech me up into his muscled arms and set me on my feet. Sadly, the wifies behind me looked as ancient as me – though obviously better on their pins.

Clinging onto the front of the driver’s partition, I managed to heave masellie up – embarrassed to the tips of my clinging white fingertips. Then the humiliation of facing the rest of the bus to get a seat – like Moses parting the ocean, so mony makkin’ a space for this decrepit wifie. Spik aboot black affronted. But bless the driver who, as I eventually heaved up to his level, said: “I ken how you feel.”

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Conversation