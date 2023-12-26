Scott Begbie: Captivating Fireballs show sense of community burns bright in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Captivating Fireballs show sense of community burns bright in Stonehaven

The dazzling Stonehaven Fireballs display is all thanks to a band of dedicated volunteers who give up their time to make it happen.

Stonehaven's Hogmanay Fireballs tradition takes place annually thanks to the hard work and passion of local volunteers. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Stonehaven's Hogmanay Fireballs tradition takes place annually thanks to the hard work and passion of local volunteers. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By Scott Begbie

Well, that’s Christmas done, bar some leftover turkey sandwiches and the raspberry fondant Quality Streets no one wants. Now it’s time get stuck into the real midwinter joy of Hogmanay.

For me, this is the proper time of celebration, when friends – and strangers – get together to show the world how Scotland parties and marks the turning of the wheel of time.

“The Bells” is a joyous moment, ushering in a hope-filled new year, when you get to shout and cheer, hug folk around you and get stuck into shenanigans until the small hours. Unless you are one of the miserable tribe who mutter “can’t be bothered with Hogmanay” and go to your bed earlier than you would do on a school night, just for spite.

That said, I’m lucky enough to live in a place that truly does embrace New Year with a passion – and lots of fire.

I might not be from Stonehaven originally, but the Fireballs have been part of my life for almost 45 years, since I first saw them as a wide-eyed teenager, up visiting a girlfriend for Hogmanay.

Back then, it was very much a community affair – folk knew everyone on the High Street for the big event, there were no crash barriers or stewards, and the good people of Stonehaven just got on with it because, well, it was what they did.

Stonehaven’s Fireballs in 2013. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

That river of fire, those burning bales swinging in the night, had an almost pagan feel to them. Like the Wicker Man, without anyone being crisped – although lurching spectators full of drink came close a few times.

It felt like it got in my blood, and I was hooked. I even swung a fireball one year myself, which is why I have huge respect for the stamina of those who can keep it going long after the bells have rung.

May every community be so lucky

It is to my eternal delight that the Fireballs are going stronger now than ever they were, still burning fierce and bright. As, indeed, is the spirit behind it – that of community.

This dazzling display is all thanks to a band of volunteers who give up their time to make it happen, from the organisers to the marshals and, of course, the swingers themselves. They all do it for a passion for the ceremony and a love of Stonehaven.

It is a love that helps put this remarkable town on the map every Hogmanay – the Fireballs were televised around the world to see in the Millennium, for goodness’ sake.

Crowds gather to watch the procession in Stonehaven for New Year, as 2022 ended and 2023 began. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

And that community spirit lasts right throughout the year, with so many events – the folk festival, the running of the open air pool, the Midsummer Beer Happening – that keep Stonehaven punching above its weight.

So, every year, my Hogmanay toast is to this great place and its sense of community. And my New Year wish is that every community should be so lucky.

Happy new year when it comes.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

