Scott Begbie: Captivating Fireballs show sense of community burns bright in Stonehaven

Well, that’s Christmas done, bar some leftover turkey sandwiches and the raspberry fondant Quality Streets no one wants. Now it’s time get stuck into the real midwinter joy of Hogmanay.

For me, this is the proper time of celebration, when friends – and strangers – get together to show the world how Scotland parties and marks the turning of the wheel of time.

“The Bells” is a joyous moment, ushering in a hope-filled new year, when you get to shout and cheer, hug folk around you and get stuck into shenanigans until the small hours. Unless you are one of the miserable tribe who mutter “can’t be bothered with Hogmanay” and go to your bed earlier than you would do on a school night, just for spite.

That said, I’m lucky enough to live in a place that truly does embrace New Year with a passion – and lots of fire.

I might not be from Stonehaven originally, but the Fireballs have been part of my life for almost 45 years, since I first saw them as a wide-eyed teenager, up visiting a girlfriend for Hogmanay.

Back then, it was very much a community affair – folk knew everyone on the High Street for the big event, there were no crash barriers or stewards, and the good people of Stonehaven just got on with it because, well, it was what they did.

That river of fire, those burning bales swinging in the night, had an almost pagan feel to them. Like the Wicker Man, without anyone being crisped – although lurching spectators full of drink came close a few times.

It felt like it got in my blood, and I was hooked. I even swung a fireball one year myself, which is why I have huge respect for the stamina of those who can keep it going long after the bells have rung.

May every community be so lucky

It is to my eternal delight that the Fireballs are going stronger now than ever they were, still burning fierce and bright. As, indeed, is the spirit behind it – that of community.

This dazzling display is all thanks to a band of volunteers who give up their time to make it happen, from the organisers to the marshals and, of course, the swingers themselves. They all do it for a passion for the ceremony and a love of Stonehaven.

It is a love that helps put this remarkable town on the map every Hogmanay – the Fireballs were televised around the world to see in the Millennium, for goodness’ sake.

And that community spirit lasts right throughout the year, with so many events – the folk festival, the running of the open air pool, the Midsummer Beer Happening – that keep Stonehaven punching above its weight.

So, every year, my Hogmanay toast is to this great place and its sense of community. And my New Year wish is that every community should be so lucky.

Happy new year when it comes.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired