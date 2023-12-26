Interactive map of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire shows how many sex offenders live near you

A total of 362 registered sex offenders are living in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas according to police data.

Police Scotland keep monthly figures which show the number of offenders that live all across Scotland.

It revealed that there are 362 people on the list that are living in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Offenders are broken down by postcode, and can be accessed at any time via Police Scotland’s website.

And at the P&J we have produced an interactive map which shows exactly where sex offenders live by postcode.

Where are the greatest numbers of sex offenders?

The highest number of sex offenders stay in the AB24 area, which includes Tillydrone and Seaton, where 52 currently reside.

Meanwhile, second place goes to AB42 in Peterhead with a total of 29.

In third it’s AB51 which houses Inverurie, Kemnay and Oldmeldrum – with 28 registered sex offenders.

The lowest numbers are found in the south-west parts of the region.

AB14 Peterculter, AB32 Westhill, AB31 Banchory, AB33 Alford, AB34 Aboyne and AB35 Ballater all sit on 2 RSOs, which make up the joint lowest codes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The full map can be accessed here:

What happens to missing RSOs?

Police also supply data on sex offenders currently missing or wanted for arrest.

Police claim there are a total of 15 wanted RSOs, with 14 believed to have left the United Kingdom.

It is also said that none are missing, but the numbers stated imply that there is currently one wanted for arrest who has not left the UK.

What defines a registered sex offender?

Sexual offences include, but are not limited to, rape, sexual assault and indecent exposure.

Details of those that are found to commit sexual offences are held in the Sex Offenders Register.

Offenders are required to register at a police station within three days of a conviction.

Risk assessments are then put in place in order to reduce the risk of harm to people living in the area.

A statement on their website says: “People who commit sexual offences differ in their level of impulsiveness, their sexual interests and their risk to the public.

“There appears to be a common belief all sex offenders have committed sexual offences against children, or present a risk of sexual harm to children.

“This is simply not the case.”