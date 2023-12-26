Interactive map of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire shows how many sex offenders live near you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Interactive map of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire shows how many sex offenders live near you

Revealed: A total of 361 registered sex offenders live in Aberdeen and its surrounding areas.

By Graham Fleming
Scotland Sex offender map
How many sex offenders live in your postcode?

A total of 362 registered sex offenders are living in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas according to police data.

Police Scotland keep monthly figures which show the number of offenders that live all across Scotland.

It revealed that there are 362 people on the list that are living in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire Sex Offender map
Our interactive map lets you see the number of sex offenders living in your area by postcode.

Offenders are broken down by postcode, and can be accessed at any time via Police Scotland’s website.

And at the P&J we have produced an interactive map which shows exactly where sex offenders live by postcode.

Where are the greatest numbers of sex offenders?

The highest number of sex offenders stay in the AB24 area, which includes Tillydrone and Seaton, where 52 currently reside.

Meanwhile, second place goes to AB42 in Peterhead with a total of 29.

In third it’s AB51 which houses Inverurie, Kemnay and Oldmeldrum – with 28 registered sex offenders.

The lowest numbers are found in the south-west parts of the region.

AB14 Peterculter, AB32 Westhill, AB31 Banchory, AB33 Alford, AB34 Aboyne and AB35 Ballater all sit on 2 RSOs, which make up the joint lowest codes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The full map can be accessed here:

What happens to missing RSOs?

Police also supply data on sex offenders currently missing or wanted for arrest.

Police claim there are a total of 15 wanted RSOs, with 14 believed to have left the United Kingdom.

It is also said that none are missing, but the numbers stated imply that there is currently one wanted for arrest who has not left the UK.

What defines a registered sex offender?

Sexual offences include, but are not limited to, rape, sexual assault and indecent exposure.

Details of those that are found to commit sexual offences are held in the Sex Offenders Register.

Offenders are required to register at a police station within three days of a conviction.

Risk assessments are then put in place in order to reduce the risk of harm to people living in the area.

A statement on their website says: “People who commit sexual offences differ in their level of impulsiveness, their sexual interests and their risk to the public.

“There appears to be a common belief all sex offenders have committed sexual offences against children, or present a risk of sexual harm to children.

“This is simply not the case.”

Sex offender with sick images broke order to stay away from under 17s

