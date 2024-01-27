The Flying Pigs: Burns Night a celebration of the bard and an excuse for a dram

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

The Flying Pigs: Burns Night a celebration of the bard and an excuse for a dram

'Fit better wye tae beat the January blues and forget aboot the fact that yer coo shed has been blawn awa by anither storm named efter someb’dys auntie, than tae fill up wi’ haggis, neeps and tatties.'

Burns dis hae links tae the north-east, fit wi’ his da’ being fae Glenbervie and Rabbie himsel daein a Highland tour in 1787 fit included Laurencekirk and Aiberdeen, fit he described in his journal as ‘a lazy town.
Burns dis hae links tae the north-east, fit wi’ his da’ being fae Glenbervie and Rabbie himsel daein a Highland tour in 1787 fit included Laurencekirk and Aiberdeen, fit he described in his journal as ‘a lazy town.
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

View From The Midden with MTV’s Jock Alexander:

It’s been a cultural wik in the village, as Thursday wiz Burns Nicht.

And by that I dinna mean Haldie Winton’s loon playing about wi matches again.

I am referring tae Scotland’s Bard. Which, come tae think of it, could also describe Haldie’s loon, but it’s only fae the village pub that he’s barred.

Burns dis hae links tae the north-east, fit wi’ his da’ being fae Glenbervie and Rabbie himsel daein a Highland tour in 1787 fit included Laurencekirk and Aiberdeen, fit he described in his journal as ‘a lazy town’.

The city responded tae this slight, proving him wrang by honouring him wi’ a great muckle statue, fit only took them a hunner year tae pit up. As tae whether he took his 1787 tour oot here tae the village, written history has nae recorded.

Mainly cos in 1787, writing hidnae reached MeikleWartle.

We wis still relying on oor indigenous oral tradition at that time, a system for the transmission o’ culturally important material fit we cried ‘gossip’.

Burns Night is, of course, a marvellous wye o ’highlighting the artistic heritage that the proud Scots nation his bequeathed to the world through language and poetry.

But mainly its a verra welcome excuse tae get blootered again nae lang efter Hogmanay. Fit better wye tae beat the January blues and forget aboot the fact that yer coo shed has been blawn awa by anither storm named efter someb’dys auntie, than tae fill up wi’ haggis, neeps and tatties.

Rustic meal of haggis, neeps and tatties served with a tumbler of whisky to celebrate Robert Burns Supper

It’s a great opportunity tae tak stock. Especially if, like me, yer stock includes o ’a barn full o ’sheep’s intimmers yer needing rid o’.

Entertainment is a big pairt o’ Burns Nicht an a’, an’ we’ve nae shortage o’ volunteers here in the village.

The trick is ensuring that enthusiasm is matched by ability. Aiberdeen City Cooncil are wrestling wi’ the same problem, and hiv proposed a Code of Conduct for Buskers tae ensure a “harmonious and respectful” environment for street performance.

Weel, good luck tae them. Might I suggest that item number one on the code should be
‘Dinna be mince’.

We dinna hae buskers in the village, unless ye coont Skittery Wullie skirling on the pipes in the square efter closing time.

But we dinna class him as a busker ‘cos he’s an affa man for sooking fan he’s meant tae be blawing, and naebdy chucks money tae him. Though they div sometimes chuck it at him.

Cheerio!

Professor Hector Schlenk, senior researcher at the Bogton Institute for Public Engagement with Science

As a scientist, people are always asking me questions, questions like “what is the second law of thermodynamics?” or “what is the second rule of fight club?”; but this week they’ve mostly been asking me about salt.

My neighbours also asked me about salt last week, after they discovered that I
had emptied our street’s grit bin in order to build a working scale model of the
Grindavík volcano in Iceland.

They may have fractured their coccyxes after falling on icy pavements, but at least they did it with a detailed understanding of Vulcanology.

Salt is, quite literally, a hot topic at the Bogton Institute this week following the publication of a US paper that suggests that your daily cup of tea would taste even better if you added a pinch of sodium chloride!

Naturally, the notion of adding salt to a drink which is a national institution, and is as intrinsically British as The Elgin Marbles or a takeaway curry, has caused quite a stir!

Visitors at the British Museum view the Elgin Marbles also known as Parthenon Sculptures which is at the centre of a diplomatic row between the UK and Greece. 29 Nov 2023

My colleague, Dr Pocock, has declared this as “hogwash”, which is ironic given that whenever he makes me a cuppa it tastes like a pig has had a bath in it.

As usual, the devil is in the detail. Anyone who is popping an entire teaspoon of salt into their tea is in for an unpleasant fly cup.

But the paper suggests that the merest pinch of salt can prevent tea from tasting bitter – especially if it’s been stewing for a while.

Though fascinating, this research is of little use to me as I prefer my tea to be weak. As weak, in fact, as the micturition of a female member of a religious order bound by vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience. Or Matt Hancock.

The public often decries research such as this as a waste of time, but think of some of the modern foodstuffs we all enjoy that have only come about as a result of pioneering scientific research.

I remember the dark days, when caramel was never salted, pork was unpulled and oats only dreamed of being ‘overnight’.

Who’s to say that in 10 years time, salt in your cuppa won’t be considered just as normal as the weird and wonderful things that have become inexplicably popular today, like pineapple on your pizza, lip fillers, or ‘The Traitors’?

@FlyingPigNews

More from Opinion

'So mony times I’ve ower-calculated my toting ability and ended up tottering, bent double like Quasimodo, through McCombie’s Court with a bulging rucksack and four, depth-charge carrier bags, to my bussie across the road'. Image: Helen Hepburn Date; 25/01/2024
Moreen Simpson: Markies' departure will be final nail in Union Street's coffin
I know - Jacob Rees Mogg…that Britain is still a major empire. But in reality, we are becoming an increasingly isolated little backwater, a desert island where we will be left on the beaches shouting, Crusoe style, “Ship ahoy! Is there anyone out there?”
Catherine Deveney: Deluded Tories the 'family party' know the price of everything and the…
Martin Gilbert
Martin Gilbert: North-east is hotbed of creative enterprise
Ron DeSantis signing off his bid to be US President with a misattributed Churchill quote.
James Millar: Politicians ought to favour soaring speeches over social media soundbites
Kerry Hudson, pictured with her family, who has written her last column as a goodbye to P&J readers
Kerry Hudson: 2024? Time to get busy living
It wasn't a tonic hearing how incompetent the Scottish Government civil servants were handling their WhatsApp messages during Covid, writes Iain Maciver.. Image: oasisamuel/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Stormy weather’s looming for the government over those deleted WhatsApps
John Donne famously wrote: 'No man is an island, Entire of itself.' Image: Fabio Pagani/Shutterstock
Victoria Bennett: 'Send asylum seekers to Orkney' mindset is far removed from safe harbour…
It's hard to believe absent council CEO Angela Scott even cares about the future of Aberdeen.
Rebecca Buchan: Closure chaos across Aberdeen city centre - and do our absentee council…
2
Humza Yousaf's repeated bad decisions show the First Minister is out of his depth, writes Chris Deerin. Image: Pete Summers/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Poor Humza continues to expose himself as being more and more out…
Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Bima Suci tall ships at Aberdeen Harbour on a visit before the the 2025 Tall Ship Race. Image: Darrell Benns.
Scott Begbie: Tall Ships can give Aberdeen a sorely needed injection of positive energy

Conversation