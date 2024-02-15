Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Aditi Jehangir: Lack of rent regulation will leave tenants destitute across Scotland

Tenants need emergency protections until the government introduces a permanent and robust system of rent controls.

Second-home ownership and holiday lets mean one in 15 homes is left lying empty across the Highlands and islands. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Second-home ownership and holiday lets mean one in 15 homes is left lying empty across the Highlands and islands. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
By Aditi Jehangir

Right now, in Scotland, councils everywhere are declaring housing emergencies.

The Scottish Government is set on slashing the affordable housing budget by 26%. And, with the end of the rent cap and eviction ban, things are going to get a whole lot harder for tenants.

The majority of tenants spend over a third of their income on rent. This rises to half for those in the lowest income quintile.

With food and energy prices having crept up and our wages continuing to stagnate, rising housing costs are crippling our finances. It is not hyperbole to suggest that tenants are forced to choose daily between eating, paying rent, living in substandard conditions, or having to leave their communities. And it is getting worse.

Despite the rent cap, new rents across Scotland grew by 14% over the last year. And this only tells half the story. In Argyll and Bute, rent costs grew 18.2%, nearly matching the eye-watering increases of 22.3% and 18.4% in Greater Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Landlords have tried to suggest that the rent increases demonstrate a failure of the rent cap. But high rents are not new. Rent has climbed 61% over the last 13 years in Scotland, despite inflation increasing just 47% in the same period. And landlords are shying away from the clear reality: no one increases rents but them.

Rent rises across Scotland are a problem everywhere. Increases in the Central Belt push up market costs everywhere, or force more people out of cities.

The rise of Airbnb has brought with it an increase in lucrative short-term let properties. Image: BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock

In the Highlands, increased rents combined with a shortage of homes exclude tenants from their communities. The steady increase in second-home ownership and holiday lets has seen one in 15 homes left lying empty across the Highlands and islands, rising to nearly one in 10 in Argyle and Bute, Orkney and Shetland.

Job positions that would otherwise be snapped up remain vacant due to workers being unable to secure housing. Schools are forced to close due to a lack of children and teachers.

The shortage of homes has forced thousands into “hidden” homelessness, where people are forced to stay on couches, in caravans, or in short-term lets. Already, 4,000 live in overcrowded accommodation across the Highlands, and the end of the rent cap will only make this worse. Scottish homelessness is set to rise by a third over the next two years.

Unregulated open rent market is absurd

The government’s answer to what will happen to tenants post-rent cap is making adaptations to the rent adjudication service, a system by which tenants can challenge their rent increase. However, this plan is flawed, and makes heavy use of market rents. This is despite Minister for Tenants’ Rights Patrick Harvie saying in January last year that going from the rent cap to “open market considerations” would create a “damaging cliff edge” for tenants.

The unregulated, cut-throat open market is an absurd measurement of what tenants can afford. In the workplace, the “free” open market led to: no weekends, no minimum wage, and child workers. We all agree that we need regulation to protect workers. But, in housing, there is no such agreement.

Patrick Harvie MSP is Scotland’s government minister for tenants’ rights. Image: PA

Just as importantly, the rent adjudication service system relies on tenants keeping their landlords in check. To challenge a rent increase, tenants need to know that the incredibly complicated system exists – a big problem when half of tenants do not – and they also need to understand it.

Landlords will take advantage of this power imbalance and increase rents above what is allowed by the new system, in the hope that tenants will not dare or know how to fight it.

Tenants need further emergency protections, such as a rent cap, until the government introduces a permanent and robust system of rent controls, as well as more social housing

The failure of the new system, coupled with the shortage of homes and inflated market rents, demonstrates the need for stronger controls, not a return to free-market rents.

Tenants need further emergency protections, such as a rent cap, until the government introduces a permanent and robust system of rent controls, as well as more social housing in each local authority. This is why, on Thursday, Living Rent, Scotland’s tenants’ union, published an open letter to Scottish ministers, demanding urgent action on rents now.

Aditi Jehangir is secretary of the Living Rent tenants’ and community union

More from Opinion

Mhairi Black, Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, pictured here in May 2015, have all received online abuse via social media. Image: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
Campbell Gunn: Increasing abuse is putting the good candidates we need off politics
The Labour Party appears to have stabbed Scotland's energy sector in the back, à la popular reality TV programme, The Traitors
Ryan Crighton: Labour's unforgivable betrayal puts 100,000 energy jobs on the line
2
Isabella Webster with some of her fellow Denis Law Legacy Trust volunteers. She began volunteering at just 15 years old
Isabella Webster: Helping others with Denis Law Legacy Trust has made my life better
We may think of things like war and the cost-of-living crisis as adult problems, but they affect kids too. Image: KieferPix/Shutterstock
Jane Craik: Adult stress can impact your children, too - here's how to help…
Shetland has been shaken by the death of Claire Leveque in Sandness. Images: Facebook and Marcin Kadziolka/Shutterstock
Tom Morton: Grief and confusion have descended on Shetland after Sandness death
Potholes can be a serious problem for drivers in Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Iain Maciver: From potholes to the Post Office, the sooner gaps are filled in…
Mahmud Sirazudullah and his wife Mimi Nahid are opening a new cafe called Oregano on Holburn Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rebecca Buchan: Exciting Holburn Street buzz is exactly what Union Street needs
The village of Boreraig in Skye was left empty after the Highland Clearances. Image: AndyGriffin/Shutterstock
Angus Peter Campbell: Enough about the 'New Highland Clearances' - we need politics, not…
Distiller David Fitt samples a dram made by the English Whisky Co in Norfolk. Image: Albanpix/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Tasting English-made whisky left me lost for words
Parkrun along Aberdeen beachfront. Image: Stuart Bell
Gemma Clark: Parkrun remains as joyful and inclusive as ever, with or without race…

Conversation